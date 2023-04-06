April 6

Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library.Free. bvpl.org.

English Conversation Group — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library.Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Citizenship Classes — 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Navigating Medicaid — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail Tour — Master & Apprentice, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Sanctuary City” — A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

April 7

Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What The Health — The Opioid Crisis, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

April 8

Spring Foraged & Found Centerpieces — With John Ford, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Personal Financial Education Workshop — 10 a.m., Benton-ville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Tarot Readings — With Red Star, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.

Songwriting Workshop — With Jack Williams, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40.ozarkfolkways.org.

Holi Festival — Noon-3 p.m., Momentary Green at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free.themomentary.org.

Bonjour, Amis! — French fun with Bentonville High School, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Crafternoon — Seed pods, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Reading the Greens — A mini-golf fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $45-$165. faylib.org.

April 9

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

April 10

Book Talk — “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free.bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.

April 11

Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — “BEFORE Disaster Strikes: What You Need to Know and Do,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Savings Success — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Edition Book Club — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free.bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews — “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayettevilled. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With John White, author of “Why It Matters,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

April 12

Village Lakes Poets & Writers — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

What The Health — Stop the Bleed; Save a Life, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.

MoPros — Vinal Crossover with Morgan Eckroth, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville.$25. themomentary.org.

Adult Art Workshop — Embroidery, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org .

Author Talk — With Karen Kilroy speaking on artificial intelligence, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

April 15

Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org .