April 6
Scribblers & Scribes — 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library.Free. bvpl.org.
English Conversation Group — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library.Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Citizenship Classes — 3:30-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.
Navigating Medicaid — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.
Cocktail Tour — Master & Apprentice, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
“Sanctuary City” — A boy, a girl and a quest for home, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 9, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.
April 7
Exhibition Tour — “Architecture at Home,” 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
What The Health — The Opioid Crisis, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
April 8
Spring Foraged & Found Centerpieces — With John Ford, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.
Personal Financial Education Workshop — 10 a.m., Benton-ville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.
Tarot Readings — With Red Star, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. usingart.org.
Songwriting Workshop — With Jack Williams, noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40.ozarkfolkways.org.
Holi Festival — Noon-3 p.m., Momentary Green at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free.themomentary.org.
Bonjour, Amis! — French fun with Bentonville High School, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library.Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Crafternoon — Seed pods, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.
Reading the Greens — A mini-golf fundraiser, 6-10 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. $45-$165. faylib.org.
April 9
Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
April 10
Book Talk — “The Soul of an Octopus” by Sy Montgomery, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.
Not Your Mama’s Romance Book Club — “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free.bvpl.org.
Yoga at FPL — 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.
April 11
Volunteer Tax Assistance — 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — “BEFORE Disaster Strikes: What You Need to Know and Do,” noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Savings Success — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.
Mindfulness Meditation — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
First Edition Book Club — “The Vapors” by David Hill, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free.bentonvillelibrary.org.
Books & Brews — “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayettevilled. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library.Free. faylib.org.
Author Talk — With John White, author of “Why It Matters,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
April 12
Village Lakes Poets & Writers — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
What The Health — Stop the Bleed; Save a Life, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free.faylib.org.
MoPros — Vinal Crossover with Morgan Eckroth, 5:30 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville.$25. themomentary.org.
Adult Art Workshop — Embroidery, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Wait list at bentonvillelibrary.org .
Author Talk — With Karen Kilroy speaking on artificial intelligence, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
April 15
Pups & Pages — Read to a therapy dog, 10 a.m.-noon Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org .