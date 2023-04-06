Get to know: '24 O-line target Kobe Branham

Fort Smith Southside junior offensive lineman Kobe Branham on March 12 became the ninth in-state prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Arkansas.

Branham, 6-6, 320 pounds, also has offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Memphis, Arkansas State, Air Force, SMU and other schools. He has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.

On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 68 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 9 prospect in Arkansas for the 2024 class.

He plans to attend Arkansas’ spring football game on April 15.

Nickname: Lil Bean

Favorite thing about playing on the offensive line: Pancaking people

Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is: A great guy

Funniest football moment: Beating Springdale Har-Ber on their homecoming

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Pro fishing

My mom is always on me to: Clean my room

Must-watch TV: Outer Banks

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility

Love or hate rollercoasters: Love rollercoasters

Two pet peeves: Smacking, and talking when someone else is talking

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Cody Johnson

My hidden talent: Cornhole

Favorite fast food: McDonald’s, because it’s cheap

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and mashed potatoes

I will never eat: I like to try everything

Favorite junk food: Peanut M&Ms

Favorite dessert: Strawberry milkshake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sardines

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Jennifer Aniston

Who’s your celebrity look-alike: Butterbean

If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Colorado

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Sky dive or bungee jump: Sky dive

Love or hate horror movies, and why: In the middle with horror movies

Dog or cat person: Dog person, because they’re smarter and more useful

Do you think aliens exist: No

I get emotional when: The Raiders lose

Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Instagram

Best advice I’ve received: Never give up

Role model, and why: My dad because, he helps me out with everything

Three words to describe me: Funny, quit, hard-working

People would be surprised that I: Don’t play basketball