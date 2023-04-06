Get to know: '24 O-line target Kobe Branham

Fort Smith Southside junior offensive lineman Kobe Branham on March 12 became the ninth in-state prospect in the 2024 class to receive an offer from Arkansas.
Branham, 6-6, 320 pounds, also has offers from Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Memphis, Arkansas State, Air Force, SMU and other schools. He has a 385-pound bench press, 520-pound deadlift and a 500-pound squat.
On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 68 interior offensive lineman in the nation and No. 9 prospect in Arkansas for the 2024 class.
He plans to attend Arkansas’ spring football game on April 15.
Nickname: Lil Bean
Favorite thing about playing on the offensive line: Pancaking people
Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy is: A great guy
Funniest football moment: Beating Springdale Har-Ber on their homecoming
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Pro fishing
My mom is always on me to: Clean my room
Must-watch TV: Outer Banks
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Invisibility
Love or hate rollercoasters: Love rollercoasters
Two pet peeves: Smacking, and talking when someone else is talking
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Cody Johnson
My hidden talent: Cornhole
Favorite fast food: McDonald’s, because it’s cheap
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and mashed potatoes
I will never eat: I like to try everything
Favorite junk food: Peanut M&Ms
Favorite dessert: Strawberry milkshake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Sardines
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Jennifer Aniston
Who’s your celebrity look-alike: Butterbean
If you could live anywhere, where would that be: Colorado
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Sky dive or bungee jump: Sky dive
Love or hate horror movies, and why: In the middle with horror movies
Dog or cat person: Dog person, because they’re smarter and more useful
Do you think aliens exist: No
I get emotional when: The Raiders lose
Which do you prefer Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or TikTok: Instagram
Best advice I’ve received: Never give up
Role model, and why: My dad because, he helps me out with everything
Three words to describe me: Funny, quit, hard-working
People would be surprised that I: Don’t play basketball