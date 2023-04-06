Graham returning for 2023-24 season

FAYETTEVILLE -- Another frontcourt piece says he is returning to Arkansas for the 2023-24 season.

Jalen Graham, a 6-9 forward from Phoenix, announced in a post to his Twitter account that he will play a second season with the Razorbacks. He committed to the Razorbacks on April 7, 2022, after three seasons at Arizona State.

The forward scored in double figures six times last season, including a career-high 26 on 12 of 15 from the field against Florida on Feb. 18. Graham also added 16 points against South Carolina, Alabama and North Carolina-Asheville.

He played in 31 of 36 games and averaged 9.4 minutes, 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds. An All-Pac-12 second-team performer in 2022, Graham played 10 or fewer minutes in 19 games played in 2022-23, including each of the last 7.

Graham shot 65.5% from the field, 0 of 3 from three-point range and 13 of 35 (37.1%) at the free throw line. He had 7 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block in Arkansas' three NCAA Tournament games.

Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile, who tore the ACL in his right knee last December, announced last week that he will be back in 2023-24.

-- Scottie Bordelon

BASKETBALL

UCA women add assistant coach

The University of Central Arkansas on Wednesday announced the hiring of Kaitlynn Pacholke as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

"Kaitlynn brings tremendous experience to [UCA], especially her recruiting abilities," Coach Tony Kemper said in a news release. "Her recruiting experience in the ASUN footprint will be valuable as we build our roster. Kaitlynn is going to bring a lot of energy and a great personality to our staff."

Pacholke joins UCA after two seasons at Southern Miss., where she helped lead the Lady Eagles to a 39-22 record, including a Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship this season. She was also an assistant and recruiting coordinator for four seasons at the University of Evansville. During her college career at Newberry College, Pacholke led the team to a South Atlantic Conference championship.

BASEBALL

ATU's Mata gets another honor

Arkansas Tech University sophomore pitcher Emiliano Mata was recognized Wednesday as the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association Central Region pitcher of the week.

Mata, who earned the same honor from the Great American Conference on Tuesday, had 16 total strikeouts over 81/3 innings in 2 appearances last week for the Wonder Boys. The right-hander struck out 5 in 21/3 innings against Henderson State on March 28, then struck out 11 over 6 innings to earn a victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday. Mata allowed 1 run while scattering 2 hits with 3 walks against UAM.

GOLF

Blount, McDonald earn GAC recognition

Henderson State University senior Gracen Blount and Southern Arkansas University sophomore Logan McDonald were honored Wednesday as the Great American Conference's women's and men's golfers of the week.

Blount opened the Newman (Kan.) Invitational with a school-record 6-under 66, then followed that up with a 4-under 68 to finish in second place individually at 10-under, the best 36-hole total in program history. The Reddies won the team title by 31 strokes with a 26-under total.

McDonald carded a 7-under 65 in the opening round of the Dallas Baptist Classic, becoming just the third SAU player since 1993 to shoot 65 or better. He finished third in the individual standings while leading the Muleriders to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.

TENNIS

ASU women falter

The Arkansas State University women's team forced a decisive third set in five of six singles matches Wednesday, but fell to Southeast Missouri State 6-1 in Paducah, Ky.

The Redhawks (13-2) took a 3-0 lead over Arkansas State (1-12) after taking the doubles point and getting singles victories from Vivian Lai and Romana Tarjova. Sofia Vdowychenko earned ASU's only singles victory, beating Ksenia Shikanova 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

ATU women earn road win

The Arkansas Tech University women's team defeated Northeastern (Okla.) State 5-2 on Wednesday in Tahlequah, Okla.

Arkansas Tech began the match by winning the doubles point, thanks to a 6-3 win by Madalena Amil and Melanie Griffiths over Emilia Cosatto and Sandra Mari Marti, as well as a 6-4 win by Daniela Baez and Sofia Beggiatto over Belinda Jayaprakash and Roos Karremans.

Baez and Beggiatto also won their singles matches, both winning in straight sets, and the Golden Suns also got a 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory from Lea Grinberg over Emilia Cosatto. Isabella Major defeated Jayaprakash in singles play 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Harding senior honored

Harding University senior Lina Romero was honored Wednesday as the women's tennis player of the week by the Great American Conference.

Romero won the clinching singles matches against both Ouachita Baptist University and Henderson State University. She defeated OBU's Ali May in straight sets after partnering with Karli Roux for a doubles victory. She dropped the first set against Henderson State's Marianna Murcia, but rallied for a three-set victory.