DEAR READERS: If you want to jazz up your daily coffee, but do not want to buy expensive flavored coffees, here's what you can use right out of your kitchen cabinets to add flavoring to your cup of Joe.

Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon into the ground coffee before brewing. Check the extracts you have at home and put a drop or two of vanilla or almond into the ground coffee. And, if you want a mocha taste, put a bit of chocolate syrup or cocoa mix into the brewed coffee.

DEAR HELOISE: This is another take on the comments from Carrie H. of Colorado Springs, Colo., who suggested that friends and family should always leave a message when calling and receiving no answer. My family generally communicates by text messages. When one of us calls the other, it's because we need to discuss an issue.

If the call goes unanswered, we rarely leave a message, as it is assumed the recipient will return the call at their earliest opportunity. For us, leaving a message is redundant, since the two people will still need to speak with each other. Thanks.

-- Sandy A.,

Elizabethtown, Ky.

DEAR READERS: Plasticware can get smelly if stored with the lid on. To remove that odor, make a thick paste of baking soda and water, and apply over the surface. Let it sit overnight; then rinse and air dry.

Baking soda is an excellent tool for cleaning and deodorizing. FYI: Sprinkle a bit of baking soda into rubber gloves to help them glide on or off and to help them smell better.

DEAR READERS: To prevent a tough cleaning from messy cookie sheets or baking pans, take these steps. Either line the cookie sheets with foil or parchment paper or use an oil-based spray. There will be much less cleaning after baking.

DEAR READERS: If you have a wooden deck or patio, check it for termites. Look for damage like holes or a fine powder. You may also notice this along the stud lines in a wall, underneath furniture or on the deck steps. Call an exterminator right away, because termites can eat into the supporting structure of your house.

