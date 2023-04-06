Highfill officials, residents decry bill that would allow Northwest Arkansas National Airport to deannex from the city

LITTLE ROCK -- Highfill city officials and residents went on the offensive Wednesday morning telling a House committee a proposed bill allowing Northwest Arkansas National Airport to deannex could cripple the town's ability to provide services and infrastructure for residents.

Airport officials said the bill allows the airport to operate the way it was intended before Highfill annexed the area, independent of any city or county. Deannexation would require a two-thirds vote of the Airport Authority.

The measure passed the House City, County and Local Affairs Committee on a voice vote and is headed for the House floor.

Mayor Chris Holland said the growing community will need to issue more bonds for infrastructure projects in the future and won't be able to without the 2% sales tax on vendors operating at the airport that the city gets now, which generates about $600,000 a year and makes the city's current bond payment.

The loss could make paying for necessary services, such as police and fire, more difficult and could even bankrupt the city, Holland said.

"All we have is the Dollar General and a gas station, so if they amount to $400,000 worth of taxes, I'd be surprised," he said. "When and if they detach from Highfill, that 2% sales tax, it'll be gone. There won't be a tax anymore."

Holland said an overture by the city to split the sales tax proceeds was rejected by airport officials last week. A measure to allow the airport to levy taxes on the airport was removed from the bill.

The money allows the city of 3,500 to plan for the future, Holland said.

Holland said he's also concerned that, as written, the bill could let the airport buy more land in Highfill and deannex it from the city.

Airport officials say Highfill's outstanding bonds would be paid as part of any detachment from the city, whether through a lump sum payment or continuation of the sales tax until the bonds are paid in full in 2038, leaving the city no debt.

"I think, simply said, from a cash flow perspective to the city of Highfill, if they are receiving $600,000 from the airport in sales tax revenue from airport activity and they are paying $600,000 a year in money out to satisfy their bonds, if the airport pays their bond payments, it's a wash to the city," said Tom Lundstrum, an airport board member representing Washington County. "Yes, the revenue goes away, but so does the expense."

Airport officials also cited the region's continuing growth and the planned new road to the airport, arguing Highfill will have time to find ways to replace the current sales tax revenue. The new airport access road is expected to be built in the next five years and will link the area directly to the U.S. 412 Springdale Northern Bypass north of Elm Springs.

"Highfill's gonna be fine financially; we're gonna pay the bonds off," said Jonathan Barnett, airport board member from Siloam Springs. "We want to continue to be good neighbors."

Airport officials said the bill allows the airport to operate as envisioned when it was established by Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt, Uvalde Lindsey and other regional leaders. Brian Burke, attorney for the authority and a former board member, said the location was chosen to stem in-fighting among the cities and counties in the region. The bill would honor that thinking, he said.

"Until Northwest Arkansas got as big as it did there was a large amount of territorialism," Burke said. "They got together and decided what was best for the region was to have this airport out in the middle of nowhere, where nobody could own it, nobody could lay claim to it."

Burke said other cities honored that agreement over the years.

"Despite this careful planning, the situation occurred where a small neighboring town that was not part of the Airport Authority, not bound by the airport agreement, was able to consume the entirety of the property on which the airport is located," Burke said.

The bill would give the airport a bargaining chip it doesn't presently have for future negotiation with the city, Burke said.

"The purpose of this bill is not to immediately cause property to be detached from the city of Highfill," Burke said. "The purpose of this bill is to create a level playing field so that Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport Authority can sit at the table with the officials from the city of Highfill and have meaningful conversations and meaningful negotiations about what our collective future looks like as neighbors."