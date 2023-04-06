House votes down effort to end affirmative action programs in state, local government

A bill that would end affirmative action programs in state and local government failed Wednesday in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Senate Bill 71 would have prohibited state agencies from giving preferential treatment on the basis of race or sex in cases of employment, education or procurement. The House voted 27 to 51, handily defeating the bill.

Affirmative action was a practice instituted across the nation after the civil-rights movement to give people from disadvantaged groups a chance to enter white and male-dominated spaces, professions and universities. The bill would have given state agencies two years to end state and local government affirmative action policies.

The state has numerous programs recruiting and retaining minorities for several hiring programs and scholarships. Under Arkansas law, minority is defined as Black, Hispanics, Asian-Americans, Pacific islanders, Native Americans and disabled military veterans.

The bill had bipartisan opposition with 33 Republicans joining the chamber's 18 Democrats in voting against the bill. The bill had passed the Senate on a slim vote last month, with every female and Black senator voting against the bill.

It was one of the session's most personal debates, with members, both for and against the bill, relating their individual stories.

Rep. Fred Allen, a seven-term lawmaker from Little Rock, spoke against a bill for only the second time in his tenure as a state legislator. Allen, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, said his father, despite being a veteran, had to fight for his right to vote. Allen also explained that he and a white female colleague were able to land a job at a pharmaceutical firm because of affirmative action.

"Guess what? When we reported to work, we were there because of affirmative action," Allen said. "And I say to you today, that is the reason why I'm here, and many of our colleagues are here, is because of affirmative action."

The bill's House sponsor, Rep. Justin Gonzales, R-Okolona, defended the bill, saying he did not introduce it because he thought there was no more racism in the state.

"Colleagues, I'm not trying to say racism does not exist. It does," Gonzales said. "One thing that I am trying to say is you don't stop discrimination with discrimination."

Rep. Deborah Ferguson, D-West Memphis, said affirmative action helped her get into dental school, and Rep. Jon Eubanks, R-Paris, said the policy helped his son, a military veteran, gain admission to graduate school.

"I don't know how long affirmative action has been in place, but I don't know that we've corrected all of the things that we've done wrong," Eubanks said. "I think we honestly have some things to correct in this country, and I think this helps with that."

Rep. Karilyn Brown, R-Sherwood, spoke in favor of ending affirmative action, telling lawmakers she attended a segregated school in Warren when she was young, but the state has progressed since then.

"Things today are not like they were in the '40s, the '50s, the '60s and the '70s," Brown said. "Things have improved. We do not have the legalized discrimination we used to have."

Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, said Gonzales "has a good heart" but said proponents should not vote for the bill "unless you've been discriminated against, unless you know what it's like not to get an opportunity because of what you believe, how you look or where you came from."

The bill came up for a vote this week after it sat in limbo for week. Last month, the House Committee on State Agencies voted to table the bill, but voted to un-table it and move it out of committee earlier this week. The motion to table was made by Rep. Marcus Richmond, R-Harvey, who said he was open to ending affirmative action in the state, but preferred that lawmakers and stakeholders study the issue after the session ended.

In response to the motion to table the legislation, the bill's Senate sponsor, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said in a statement in March "[It] seems odd to have a majority Republican committee unwilling to debate or even discuss moving [Arkansas] closer to our constitutional principles."