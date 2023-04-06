Toshihide Oka of Japan and a buddy were arrested after police say they posted a video showing pickled ginger being eaten directly from a communal container at a beef bowl restaurant, one of a series of pranks that have become known as "sushi terrorism."

Peter Carter of Delta said the airline believes "it is possible to balance sustainability ... with passengers' desire to travel and connect with people across the world" as a judge ruled the Dutch government cannot order Amsterdam's busy airport to cut 40,000 flights a year.

Amir Khalil, a veterinarian with the group Four Paws, led a team that performed a procedure to save a sick elephant at a zoo in Pakistan with the help of a crane and a firetruck, saying 17-year-old Noor Jehan, named after a Pakistani singer, is still young and "deserves to live another 20 or 30 years."

Mitchell Thomas Watley, a children's book illustrator, was charged with terroristic threatening after police in Alaska say he posted notes around Juneau displaying an assault rifle and the colors of the transgender flag and saying "Feeling Cute Might Shoot Some Children."

Gonzalo Castillo, a former presidential candidate in the Dominican Republic, was placed under house arrest and two former officials were jailed in a $347 million embezzlement case linked to illegal campaign financing.

Randy Wood of the Alabama House said his bill "was written trying to help people, but people don't want to be helped" as his colleagues sidelined legislation that would make it illegal to use a handheld cellphone while driving.

Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, said the state's constitution is clear as he vetoed a bill that would have capped tuition increases at public universities and colleges, calling it an infringement on the authority of the Board of Regents.

Courtney Phillips resigned after leading Louisiana's Health Department through the covid-19 pandemic, with the governor calling her "one of the hardest-working, most capable and most accomplished people I've ever met" and crediting her with saving lives.

Dave Dobos, a freshman state representative in Ohio, resigned his committee leadership post after the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed that his claim he graduated from the prestigious school was false, though he did study there.