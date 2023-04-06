Key prospects dot Travs’ roster in ’23





Last October, the Seattle Mariners put to bed a 20-year playoff drought on a solo home run. The man responsible for that towering shot to right field was Cal Raleigh, a now 26-year old catcher.

Raleigh is one of many members of the Mariners' squad that made stops in North Little Rock on their way to the big leagues.

This year's Arkansas Travelers squad opens its season today against the Corpus Christi Hooks in Corpus Christi, Texas. The roster features the next crop of contributors for the big league club, including eight of the Mariners' MLB.com's Top 30 prospects and three of the top six.

Pitchers Bryce Miller (No. 2 prospect, MLB No. 97), Emerson Hancock (No. 4), Bryan Woo (No. 6), Prelander Berroa (No. 14), Isaiah Campbell (No. 17), Travis Kuhn (No. 22) and Juan Then (No. 23) -- all right-handers -- highlight yet another loaded pitching staff for the Travs.

On the position players side, Seattle's No. 21 prospect Robert Perez joins the Class AA roster for the first time, joined by a collection of familiar faces like infielder Connor Hoover, catcher Jake Anchia and outfielder Tanner Kirwer.

The Travs will be led by first-time manager Mike Freeman, replacing Collin Cowgill, who is now the Cincinnati Reds' first base coach.

Freeman played parts of six seasons in the big leagues, suiting up for six different clubs, including the Mariners in 2016-17.

"The guys know that I've played at that level," Freeman said of his time in MLB. "It took me a while, so I think I can kind of relate to obviously wanting to get there, not having a direct path like some guys have and having to be patient with it, which some of these guys will have to do. I want to prepare them like they're there so that when they are there, they can just play. I want the expectations here to be similar to [Seattle]."

Freeman said he was told throughout his career that he should consider coaching after his playing days were up, but wasn't sure until the Mariners reached out.

"I always thought I would go for the business route," Freeman said. "So it wasn't necessarily something that I was dead set on doing. ... The Mariners reached out to gauge my interest, and there were people that maybe saw some more in me in this role than I saw myself at the time, especially so soon after being done playing. And so it was kind of [a more] organic path than some people have, which I think fueled my interest. [It] spurred something in me like if they're reaching out and having those conversations, maybe this is something."

Freeman played in 193 total games as a big leaguer, playing more than 40 in a season just once. So, he says, he always thought of the game a little differently from his teammates.

"A lot of times, I was kind of a role player," Freeman said. "I spent time on the bench during the game because of the role that I was in. So I always tried to think along with the managers, so that I can be prepared. Having done that, I may be a step ahead as far as making that transition [to managing], and kind of jump right into it."

Miller, Hancock, Woo and Campbell are all joining the Travs fresh off their first tips to major league spring training camp. Kuhn was in Peoria, Ariz. for the second time this spring.

"I threw about 50 innings here to end the season, and I felt good," Miller said. "Coming off a big league camp, I think I'm just gonna continue to build with each outing and my body feels good. Just go out there and compete."

"It's always great to be in big league camp," said Campbell, who pitched at the University of Arkansas in 2016-19. "We got a good group of guys in big league camp this year with the Mariners. Just learning and picking the brains of some of the older, veteran guys who've been in the league for a while and just hearing about their routines or preparation for the 162 season."

Todays game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT CORPUS CHRISTI HOOKS

WHEN 7:05 p.m. Central

WHERE Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi, Texas

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Bryce Miller (7-4, 3.27 ERA in 2022); Hooks: TBA

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Corpus Christi, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Springfield, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Springfield, 11:05 a.m.





Pitcher Emerson Hancock, seen here at the Futures Game in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, is on the Arkansas Travelers’ Opening Day roster. Hancock is the Seattle Mariners’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com. (AP/Abbie Parr)





