Legislator move shifts N.C. power

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Democratic state lawmaker in North Carolina announced Wednesday that she is jumping to the Republican Party, giving the GOP veto-proof majorities in both the state's legislative chambers that should make it easier to enact conservative policies over the opposition of Gov. Roy Cooper.

Whether the switch by Charlotte-area Rep. Tricia Cotham will soon result in further abortion restrictions in the nation's ninth-most populous state remains unclear, given her support for abortion rights during her earlier stint in the General Assembly.

"I am still the same person, and I am going to do what I believe is right and follow my conscience," Cotham said in a news conference at state GOP headquarters at which she announced she would soon switch her party registration.

"The party that best represents me and my principles and what's best for North Carolina is the Republican Party," she added.

Cotham's switch means Republicans now hold the 72 seats required in the 120-seat House to hold a veto-proof majority. Republicans already held the 30 Senate seats necessary to override vetoes.

Until Wednesday, Republicans were one seat shy of a similar advantage in the House following gains during the November elections. Cooper, a Democrat who is term-limited from seeking reelection in 2024, made blocking veto-proof majorities a top priority in last fall's campaigns.

Angry Democrats said Cotham should resign, because the voters in her liberal-leaning district expected her to support the party's agenda.

Cotham's decision is "a deceit of the highest order. It is a betrayal to the people of Mecklenburg County with repercussions not only for the people of her district but for the entire state of North Carolina," state Democratic Chair Anderson Clayton said in a news conference at which activists held "RESIGN" signs.

Before Wednesday, House Speaker Tim Moore argued that Republicans held a "working supermajority" in his chamber since the new two-year session, with a few Democrats like Cotham joining GOP legislators in advancing high-profile issues.

Cotham, a former teacher and assistant principal who served in the House for nearly 10 years through 2016 before returning in January, switched because, she said, the Democratic Party and her Democratic colleagues were no longer willing to accept different viewpoints.

Cotham, 44, has significant Democratic roots. Her mother, Pat, serves on the Mecklenburg County commission and has been a Democratic National Committee member. Her ex-husband is a former chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

The "modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me," Cotham said. "If you don't do exactly what the Democrats want you to do, they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside."

House Minority Leader Robert Reives said later Wednesday that Cotham's allegations of mistreatment within the Democratic Party "just didn't happen."