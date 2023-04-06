Slow down LEARNS

I believe Arkansas can prevent major damage with a significant slowdown of LEARNS. Arkansas has the seventh-highest percentage of impoverished people in the United States. Honestly, poverty is the problem, not public schools. LEARNS will greatly decrease public school funds, making poverty even more insidious for public education. In addition, the media must stop publishing school information by race. They should use socioeconomic data instead. Using race creates the impression that Black students are the problem when the real problem is poverty.

Two things in LEARNS should be done this year. First, work with superintendents to create equitable fair pay. Second, begin the career-ready pathway to encourage partnerships between high schools and businesses. These two things would positively impact Arkansas' poverty, making the state a better place. All other LEARNS facets need intervention from wise, experienced educators, professionals, and the unbiased public.

RICHARD EMMEL

Little Rock

Emmitt Till moment

Body-cam images and video ... that is as close as we get to seeing the reality of school and mass shootings. Watching the video of the latest school shooting, I couldn't help but think of all the children hiding in those classrooms as the police moved up that hallway. But did those images give me an understanding of the fear in their hearts? I think not. No one can truly begin to understand unless they have experienced a mass shooting.

What would provide us with that perspective? Perhaps what we need is to see pictures of the reality caused by such shootings. America desperately needs a mother like Emmett Till's mother to stand up and, as horrendous as it may be, show us the reality that we are ignoring and closing our minds to. We need a wake-up call! The image of Emmett Till made Americans fully aware of the need for a civil rights movement. Now it is our turn to be shocked into action.

Today we have a scourge on our character as Americans, a gun fetish that doesn't allow us to see past our Second Amendment rights. A Christian nation, a moral nation, would look beyond those rights and find a way to save our children and our neighbors while at the same time maintaining those rights. When will we have the vision and strength of will to end this nightmare?

Watch the body-cam videos and cry for our children. But remember: Thoughts and prayers have had and will continue to have no meaning without action.

A true Christian, a true human being, will take action.

FRED FISHER

Conway

The tune has changed

Republicans:

2016--"Lock her up!"

2017--"Lock her up!"

2018--"Lock her up!"

2019--"Lock her up!"

2020--"Lock him up!"

2021--"Lock him up!"

2022--"Lock him up!"

2023--"Going after political opponents is an un-American witch hunt! No fair!"

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock

Forever in his thrall

Native Americans will tell you in a New York minute that they experienced genocide at the hand of the Christian white men who wrested their land from them. Then the white Christians enslaved a race of people they regarded as nearly animals, forcing them to produce the wealth they enjoyed from the Indians' lands, keeping them uneducated as nearly as possible and, as such, more easily managed. The white Christians resorted to starting a war to retain their property. That's the "states' rights" that mattered.

We (I'm one of many) elected a Black man twice as president, and Mitch McConnell said the Republicans' whole endeavor from that point would be to defeat anything Barack Obama was for, even if it was something the Republicans wanted first. And they did as close to that as they could. Then they put Donald Trump in office. He turned out to be a disaster, but he hated the same folks they hated, so most of them have continued to advocate for him. The Bible they claim to believe in says God hates a liar, but they don't seem to agree with that part.

Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden both willingly worked as subservient to a Black man, and as a result came under a cloud of derision and hatred for doing that. And the lying would-be autocrat Sarah Sanders, still a sycophant of Trump, was coronated as governor because the opposing candidate who is better educated and very likely far better qualified was clad in the Black skin he was born in. She could have done it here with just a plugged nickel in her campaign chest.

Vast numbers of white Christian Trumpists are presently threatening revolt and likely civil war if the government holds him to the same laws we are held to.

And that's just a smidgen of what I could write, but won't due to limitations of the paper. Except that the forbidding of teaching the history of the whole country by the Republican Trumpists now in his sway and his thrall is proof that white Christians aren't ready to accept the responsibility for what they did.

KARL HANSEN

Hensley

Same-sex marriage

If you read the comics page Tuesday ... it seems Judge Parker will have to be stricken from ever appearing again. Children aren't allowed to see or read such, according to Governor Sanders.

Oh no, children can't read the Democrat-Gazette!

MARY CAIN

Little Rock