Lincoln County man sentenced to 27 years for child enticement; judge says sentence ‘barely’ sufficient

A Lincoln County man with a history of child rape was sentenced to just over 27 years in federal prison Wednesday for attempted enticement of a minor by a judge who called the sentence, "sufficient -- barely," to address the federal sentencing factors for his crime and expressed his intent that the sentence be a de facto life term.

Joe Newman, 65, of Star City was federally indicted in December 2020 on charges of attempted enticement of a minor and two counts each of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor and attempted production of child pornography. In April 2022, he pleaded guilty to the attempted enticement count in exchange for the remaining counts' dismissal.

According to the plea facts from Newman's April 2022 change of plea hearing, Star City police were contacted in May 2020 by the mother of a 10-year-old girl concerning sexually explicit messages being exchanged between her daughter and a man later identified as Newman. who admitted at the hearing to having sent sexually explicit comments and nude photos of young girls to the girl and repeatedly trying to arrange a meeting for the two to have sex.

On May 5, 2020, court documents said, Star City police set up a ruse using the girl's Instagram account to lure Newman to a meeting. During that exchange, records said, Newman told investigators -- thinking he was communicating with the girl -- that he wanted pick her up and take her for ice cream, and that he sent nude photos of himself during the exchange. When he arrived to pick the girl up, he was arrested and under questioning admitted to knowing the girl was 10-years-old and to sending her nude photos of himself.

According to court records from Lincoln County Circuit Court, Newman still faces charges there of rape, internet stalking of a child, and 17 counts of distribution/possession/viewing matter depicting child sex. He is scheduled for trial there next month according to a Feb. 6 scheduling order filed in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Outlining the sentencing options, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. told Newman that under federal sentencing statutes, his sentencing options were between 10 years and life in prison, while federal sentencing guidelines recommended a sentence between 262 months (21 years, 10 months) and 327 months (27 years, 3 months) in prison. Both the federal statutes and sentencing guidelines called for a period of supervised release range of five years to life.

Arguing for a 15-year sentence, Newman's attorney, Crystal Okoro of North Little Rock, noted Newman's age and numerous medical problems including skin cancer for which he has undergone two surgeries.

"Mr. Newman is almost 70," Okoro said. "Any sentence over 15 years is basically a life sentence for him."

Okoro said that Newman maintains close ties to his siblings and to his mother, who she said is 90-years-old and in rapidly failing health, "since this case started."

Describing his childhood as "not as bad as other defendants this court has seen," but saying still, "it wasn't pleasant," Okoro said Newman's father abused substances and that Newman himself began drinking at the age of 12 and drank heavily until he was 40.

"At 21, he did join the military," Okoro said, "and he was not honorably discharged but he did attempt to, well, he did serve his country."

At that point, Moody cut in to ask for clarification.

"How did he drink from age 12 to 40 when he was imprisoned a good bit of that time for his military sentence?" the judge asked.

Okoro, after an aborted attempt to explain and more questioning by Moody regarding Newman's alcohol use, then amended her account to say that Newman had drank at least weekly between the ages of 12 and 16, then began drinking daily until he was sent to a military prison at 21, and resumed heavy drinking when he was released at 36 and continued until the age of 40.

"So it looks like he stopped drinking when he was put back in jail at age 41 when he was convicted [of] ... sexual abuse in the first degree," Moody said. "So he stopped drinking when he got sent back to prison, is that what I'm to understand?"

At that point, Okoro said, although the attorney-client relationship between herself and Newman was good, she said he had seemingly disconnected "from whatever has occurred within himself and what is really going on in life," and that she had had difficulty getting him to open up to her regarding the case.

"I'm usually able to connect quite well with my clients but Mr. Newman loves to talk about the weather or anything else besides this case," she said, asking that Newman be recommended for mental health services. "There has been trauma in his life and he needs to deal with that."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant unequivocally asked Moody to sentence Newman to the maximum guideline sentence of 327 months.

"Like Ms. Okoro said, that's essentially a life sentence and that's what Mr. Newman deserves," Bryant said. "Since 1979, Mr. Newman has been a prolific child predator ... He has two prior convictions for raping children, the one while he was in the military."

Four years after Newman was released from military prison, she said, he was arrested for first degree sexual assault following the rape of an 8-year-old child.

"He admitted to having 10 to 15 other undetected victims," Bryant said, "that he had been skillful at establishing relationships with the parents of young girls to gain access to his victims."

A sex offender profile, she said, classified Newman as a Level IV sex offender with a fixation on children and a report from the Arkansas Department of Corrections noted that during his incarceration with the state he had not completed any rehabilitative programs offered.

"He shows no indication of wanting to get better, to better himself or to figure out why he continues to be sexually attracted to children," Bryant said. "In the instant offense he showed up intending to have sex with a 10-year-old girl. There is no rehabilitating Mr. Newman. He needs to go to prison for the rest of his life."

Calling Newman's conduct as outlined in a pre-sentence report "the worst I can ever remember reading," Moody ordered Newman to serve the maximum guideline sentence of 327 months in prison.

"It is my hope you do not outlive this sentence," Moody said. "In the event you do outlive your sentence I'm going to also sentence you to supervised release to a term of life ... The sentence is sufficient -- barely -- to reflect the seriousness of the offense, to promote respect for the law and address the needs that you have."