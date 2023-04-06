LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Schafer drives in decisive run as Fayetteville slips past Bentonville

BASEBALL

FAYETTEVILLE 5, BENTONVILLE 4 (13)

Landon Schafer’s one-out single drove in Tristan Morgan with the decisive run Wednesday as Fayetteville slipped past Bentonville for a 13-inning 6A-West Conference affair at Bulldog Field.

Morgan and Charlie Graves each reached on one-out errors before Schaefer delivered his game-winning hit on a 2-2 pitch and gave the Bulldogs (10-4, 5-3) a series split with the Tigers (8-9, 4-6).

Neither team had scored since the fifth inning as Boyce Read singled and scored on Eli McCall’s double to give Bentonville a 5-4 lead. Fayetteville, however, countered with a triple by Jaison DeLamar and a sacrifice fly by Landon Holzhauer to tie the game and eventually sent it into extra innings.

Schaefer had three hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs, while Holzhauer, Zach Adams and DeLamar added two hits apiece. Cade Costello picked up the win with 7.2 innings of relief and threw 103 pitches after Schaefer threw 113 pitches over 5.1 innings.

SPRINGDALE 10, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 4

Kimo Beasha had two hits and drove in five runs as Springdale defeated Har-Ber and earned a series split with its crosstown rivals at Wildcat Field.

Beasha highlighted a six-run third with a bases-clearing double and later scored on Andrew Lind’s single as the Bulldogs (6-12, 3-7) turned a three-run deficit into a 6-3 lead. Jeff Zachry’s RBI double helped the Wildcats (13-5, 6-4) pull within 6-4, but Beasha’s two-run single capped a four-run sixth and helped Springdale put the game away.

Yadi Canales pitched six innings to pick up the win and helped his cause with two hits and an RBI, while Lind also had two hits and drove in a run. Luke Cornelison had two hits and two RBIs for Har-Ber.

ROGERS 8, FS NORTHSIDE 0

Ty Anderson pitched a six-hit shutout, and Madden Dillard’s two run home run capped Rogers’ victory over Northside at Fort Smith, giving the Mounties a two-game series sweep.

Anderson threw 107 pitches, 63 for strikes, in his complete-game effort and finished with five strikeouts and two walks.

Gabe Salinas gave Rogers (13-2, 7-1) the only run it needed when his first-inning triple scored J.T. Melson, who earlier reached on a two-base error. The Mounties added three in the second on a bases-loaded walk and an error, then made it 6-0 in the third on bases-loaded walks to Keller Christenberry and Cooper Addisono before Dillard’s blast in the sixth.

ROGERS HERITAGE 10, BENTONVILLE WEST 1

Spencer Mounce had three hits and Aidan Adair drove in three runs as red-hot Heritage extended its win streak to 16 games with a victory over West at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Jack Hamm belted an RBI triple in the first and scored on a passed ball to give the War Eagles (16-2, 6-2) a 2-0 lead. Will Anderson’s RBI single helped West (5-10, 3-7) cut Heritage’s lead in half, only to have the War Eagles score four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth and put the game away.

Mounce had an RBI single to cap Heritage’s four-run fourth, while Adair closed out the scoring in the fifth with his bases-clearing double after Hamm drove in his second run with a single.

Josh Hinds picked up the win as he allowed just four hits over six innings of work.

HUNTSVILLE 13, BERRYVILLE 1

Sawyer Owens had four hits and drove in three runs as Huntsville rolled to a 4A-1 Conference win at home over Berryville.

Mason Davidson added three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in four runs for the Eagles (12-6, 1-2), who scored four runs in the first inning and seven more in the third to pull away. Amos Mayes had two hits and drove in three runs for Huntsville, while Coleman Henry chipped in two hits and drove in two runs.

Dax Wiggins pitched all five innings and allowed just one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

ELKINS 15-12, VALLEY SPRINGS 0-2

Landon Haney, Landon Martin and Trace Keller each hit a home run as Elkins rolled past Valley Springs in the first game of Wednesday’s 3A-1 Conference doubleheader.

Haney led off the second with his home run, while Martin and Keller each hit a two-run shot as part of the Elks’ eight-run third. That was more than enough for pitcher Dizzy Dean, who allowed just one hit and struck out six over four shutout innings.

Keller finished with three hits and four RBIs to lead a 15-hit attack for Elkins, while Martin had three hits and drove in three runs. Haney, Dean and Stone Dean chipped in two hits apiece.

Elkins then made it a doubleheader sweep as Zanuel Martin had two doubles and a triple and drove in four runs. Dizzy Dean and Landon Martin added two hits and two RBIs for the Elks (14-1, 8-0), who scored at least one run in all but one of the six innings played.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE WEST 10, FAYETTEVILLE 0

Mabry Van Es allowed just two hits in a 6A-West Conference shutout Wednesday.

Van Es struck out four and walked two to claim the win in the circle.

West (7-6, 2-2) provided plenty of offensive run support as six players belted extra-base hits. Maddie Axe was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Wolverines. Stephanie Crittenden was 2-for-4 with a triple and Olivia Nick-son was 2-for-4 with a double. Kaitlyn Leonard and Jayden Willard also belted doubles for West.

Allie Bowerman had both hits for the Lady Purple’Dogs (1-14, 1-7).

Thursday’s high school scores

BASEBALL

Elkins 15-12, Valley Springs 0-2

Fayetteville 5, Bentonville 4

Greenbrier 4, Benton 2

Lavaca 14, Magazine 0

Rogers 8, Fort Smith Northside 0

Rogers Heritage 10, Bentonville West 1

Springdale 10, Springdale Har-Ber 4

Van Buren 7-2, Mountain Home 2-9

SOFTBALL

Van Buren 11, Mountain Home 0

SOCCER

BOYS

Episcopal Collegiate 1, LISA Academy North 1, tie

Gentry 4, Berryville 1

Green Forest 7, Life Way Christian 1

Lincoln 4, Eureka Springs 1

Nashville 2, Morrilton 2, tie

Pulaski Academy 4, Vilonia 0

GIRLS

Gentry 4, Berryville 1

Life Way Christian 7, Green Forest 0

Morrilton 1, Nashville 0