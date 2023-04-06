ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: LR troupe, Henderson State stage ‘As You Like It’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Arden adventure

Actors Theatre of Little Rock and Henderson State University are collaboratively staging "As You Like It," director Mark A. Burbank's adaptation of William Shakespeare's comedy, 7:30 p.m. today- Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 150-seat Studio Theatre in Arkansas Hall at HSU, 1100 Henderson St., Arkadelphia. Tickets are $10. Call (870) 230-5291 or (870) 230-5037 or visit tinyurl.com/3n7hwwr4.

Neurodiverse detective

The University of Central Arkansas theater program stages "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens from the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon about a neurodiverse teenager setting out to identify the murderer of a neighbor's dog, 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and April 13-14 and 2 p.m. Sunday in the James M. Bridges Black Box Theatre in the Windgate Center for the Fine and Performing Arts at UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The play includes mature content and adult language. Tickets are $10, free for UCA students, faculty and staff. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit ci.ovationtix.com/36631/production/1138635.

ART: ART Night

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas opens an exhibition, "A Cast of Blues," 15 resin-cast masks of blues legends by Sharon McConnell-Dickerson and 15 color photographs of performers and Delta juke joints by Ken Murphy, with a 5-8 p.m. reception Friday in The ARTSpace on Main's Loft Gallery, 623 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The touring exhibition from ExhibitsUSA, part of the Mid-America Arts Alliance, includes Braille labels and hangs at a height suitable for mobility devices; it remains up through May 25. Sponsor is Explore Pine Bluff. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

The reception is part of the center's Art Night on the Block, which also includes a concert by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Jazz Ensemble during a free Live@5 event and a chance to view the partner exhibition, "The Freedom & Blues Exhibit," more than 60 portraits of blues greats from the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Highway created by artists from Pine Bluff and UAPB, at the UAPB Business Incubator, 615 S. Main St. ID is required and wristbands will be provided for alcoholic beverages.

Spa City gallery

Abstract paintings by Mike Elsass, pastels by Dennis McCann and works by Susan Baker Chambers, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, Dolores Justus, John Lasater, Michael Francis Reagan, Tony Paladino, Sandra Sell and Steven Wise will be on display through April 30 at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs, starting with a 5-9 p.m. Gallery Walk reception on Friday. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Admission is free. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

ETC.: Fisher memorial

On Saturday, which would have been the 100th birthday of George Fisher, from 1976-91 was the chief editorial cartoonist for the Arkansas Gazette and who subsequently produced cartoons for the Arkansas Times, the Central Arkansas Library System, and several of Fisher's friends will hold a 100th birthday party in his memory, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Darragh Center at the system's Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock.

It will feature an exhibit of Fisher cartoons and caricatures, a video presentation, birthday cake and refreshments and music by members of the Rackensack Folklore Society, of which Fisher was a regular performer and who founded a Pulaski County chapter in the mid-1960s.

Several books containing his cartoons -- including those from the popular Old Guard Rest Home series -- have been published. His work inspired the Farkleberry Follies (1967-99), a theatrical show by journalists spoofing politicians, and the Farkleberry Restaurant (1973-1988) in Little Rock's Regions Bank Building, which featured his cartoon portraits.

Snack recipes

A family cooking course focuses on three simple, nutritious snack recipes that families can enjoy and prepare together with instructor Faith Anaya, 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. It's the center's April Second Saturday Family FunDay program. Sponsor is the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Pet 'show' postponed

Inclement weather in the area March 31 forced the rescheduling of the Popovich Comedy Pet Theatre performance at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro, to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Tickets bought for the original date will be automatically transferred to the new one; refunds are available. Visit comedyPet.com.

AUDITIONS: 'Last Five Years'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, holds auditions, by appointment only, for performers 17 and older for Jason Robert Brown's musical "The Last Five Years," noon-5 p.m. April 22 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Production dates are June 16-18 and 23-25. Register and get more information at visit asc701.org/auditions; email Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.



