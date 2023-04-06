Michigan governor axes ’31 abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. -- A near-century old abortion ban that fueled one of the largest ballot drives in Michigan history was repealed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, just months after voters enshrined abortion rights in the state's constitution.

"Today, we're going to take action to make sure that our statutes and our laws reflect our values and our constitution," Whitmer said at a bill signing outside of Detroit.

The 1931 abortion ban made it a four-year felony to assist in an abortion. Roe v. Wade had made the law null and void until the landmark decision was overturned in June by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Courts blocked the ban from taking effect while a citizen-led initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution received more signatures than any other ballot proposal in state history to put the question before voters. Voters overwhelmingly approved the proposal in last November's midterms, making the 1931 law unconstitutional and unenforceable.

The 1931 ban could have been enforced in the future had voters collected enough signatures to once again amend the state constitution and repeal abortion rights. Whitmer's signature Wednesday eliminated that possibility, erasing the law completely.

Last month, the Michigan House and Senate -- each with a two-seat Democratic majority -- voted to send a repeal of the abortion ban to the governor. A majority of Republicans opposed the bill, speaking out ahead of the vote on the legality of abortion as a whole.

TENNESSEE

Tennessee's GOP-dominant Senate gave final approval Wednesday to legislation that would add a narrow exemption to one of the strictest abortion bans in the United States, with it now heading to Gov. Bill Lee's desk for his approval.

The Senate passed the bill on a 26-1 vote, with several of the chamber's Democratic lawmakers voting "present" rather than picking a side.

The bill's passage comes after weeks of drastically reworking the proposal in order to gain enough support from the General Assembly's Republican supermajority, as well as the state's powerful anti-abortion lobby, which had warned lawmakers would likely face political retribution if they advanced a bill without the group's endorsement.

Under the bill, doctors would be allowed to use "reasonable medical judgment" when determining an abortion is necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant patient or to spare her from the irreversible, severe impairment of a major bodily function. Some doctors argue that is a harsher legal standard than before.

WASHINGTON

Washington state has purchased a three-year supply of a leading abortion medication in anticipation of a court ruling that could limit its availability, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.

The Democratic governor said he ordered the Department of Corrections, which has a pharmacy license, to buy 30,000 doses of the generic version of mifepristone at a cost of about $1.28 million, or $42.50 per pill. The shipment arrived in late March.

A two-pill combination of mifepristone and misoprostol is the most common form of abortion in the U.S. Research shows that medication-induced abortions are safe and effective. They were approved by the Food and Drug Administration over 20 years ago.

The awaited ruling in a Texas lawsuit brought by a Christian group -- in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year to strip away the constitutional right to end a pregnancy -- would affect states where abortion is legal as well as those that outlaw it.

"This Texas lawsuit is a clear and present danger to patients and providers all across the country," Inslee said in a statement. "Washington will not sit by idly and risk the devastating consequences of inaction."

Information for this article was contributed by Joey Cappelletti, Kimberlee Kruesi and Lisa Baumann of The Associated Press.