Minnesota D-line transfer to visit Hogs

Minnesota defensive line transfer Trill Carter plans to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

He's a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.

Carter, 6-2, 300 pounds, started all 13 games last season as a junior and recorded 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league's coaches.

He started 11 of 12 games as a sophomore and had 21 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass breakups. Carter played in 7 games and recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception as a freshman.

Carter was an academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He recently made an official visit to Illinois.

He received an offer from former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema.

Carter was a consensus 3-star recruit in 2019 after playing at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. He had reported offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana and other schools.