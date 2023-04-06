Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Minnesota D-line transfer to visit Hogs

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:05 p.m.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) throws a pass to wide receiver Parker Washington while being pressured by Minnesota defensive lineman Trill Carter (1) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Minnesota defensive line transfer Trill Carter plans to make an official visit to Arkansas this weekend. 

He's a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left. 

Carter, 6-2, 300 pounds, started all 13 games last season as a junior and recorded 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league's coaches. 

He started 11 of 12 games as a sophomore and had 21 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass breakups. Carter played in 7 games and recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception as a freshman. 

Carter was an academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He recently made an official visit to Illinois. 

He received an offer from former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema. 

Carter was a consensus 3-star recruit in 2019 after playing at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. He had reported offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana and other schools.

