Mississippi Valley returns to UA-Pine Bluff football schedule

Mississippi Valley State University will resume its football archrivalry with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in October.

UAPB released its 2023 schedule Wednesday, and the Delta Devils are back in the Golden Lions’ rotation of Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents after a two-year hiatus. The longtime foes will face off Oct. 14 in Itta Bena, Miss.

The addition of Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman to the SWAC in July 2021 created an eight-game conference schedule, including the five in-division opponents and three from the opposite division for each team. Valley was left out of the rotation going into the fall 2021 season, putting a pause on the Golden Lions' traditionally chief rivalry with the Delta Devils. UAPB leads the all-time series, 28-23-1.

Valley also has the distinction of being one of UAPB's nearest SWAC rivals, with a campus located 148 miles southeast of Pine Bluff. (Only Grambling State, located 145 miles south of Pine Bluff, is a shorter distance away.)

UAPB has won the last two meetings against Valley, including a 24-17 win in April 2021 when Tyrin Ralph returned a punt 75 yards for the winning touchdown with 1:54 left.

Alonzo Hampton’s first season as UAPB head coach will begin Sept. 2 when the Lions visit the University of Tulsa in the first meeting of the two programs. UAPB traveled through Tulsa last year to take on Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

At least two games on the Lions’ 2023 schedule were already released before Thursday, including the Sept. 9 Southern Heritage Classic game against Tennessee State at Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. UAPB is 1-4 against the Tigers all-time, their lone win coming on the final play of their 2019 meeting in Nashville.

UAPB will play five home games this season, starting with a Sept. 16 game against Alabama’s Miles College. UAPB is 3-0-1 against Miles all-time, with the last meeting a 79-6 UAPB win in 1990. This will be the first time, however, that Miles has visited Pine Bluff.

SWAC play will begin Sept. 23 at Alabama A&M in Huntsville, and then the Golden Lions will return home to host Southern University on Sept. 30. The next week will be an open date for the Lions before they hit the road again to face the Delta Devils in Itta Bena.

There will be back-to-back home games in Pine Bluff in late October. UAPB will host Alcorn State for homecoming Oct. 21, a date that was announced in January. Jackson State will follow Oct. 28.

Two of the Lions’ final three games of the season will be in Texas. UAPB will visit Prairie View A&M on Nov. 4, host Grambling State for senior day Nov. 11, and then conclude the regular season at Texas Southern on Nov. 18.

UAPB season tickets will go on sale April 17.

UAPB 2023 football schedule

(NOTE: Last eight games are SWAC contests; *-homecoming)

Date: Opponent; Location; Time

Sept. 2: Tulsa; Tulsa, Okla.; TBA

Sept. 9: Tennessee State; Memphis; 6 p.m.

Sept. 16: Miles; Pine Bluff; 5 p.m.

Sept. 23: Alabama A&M Huntsville, Ala.; TBA

Sept. 30: Southern; Pine Bluff; 6 p.m.

Oct. 14: Mississippi Valley State; Itta Bena, Miss.; TBA

*Oct. 21: Alcorn State; Pine Bluff; 2 p.m.

Oct. 28: Jackson State; Pine Bluff; 2 p.m.

Nov. 4: Prairie View A&M Prairie View, Texas; TBA

Nov. 11: Grambling State; Pine Bluff; 2 p.m.

Nov. 18: Texas Southern; Houston; TBA