NASCAR SCHEDULES

Cup series

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

SUNDAY Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 NOCO 400, Ridgeway, Va.

April 23 GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

April 30 Wurth 400, Dover, Del.

May 7 AdventHealth 400, Kansas City, Kan.

May 14 Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.

May 21 x-NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

May 28 Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 4 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter, Madison, Ill.

June 11 Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 25 Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 2 Grant Park 220, Chicago

July 9 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 16 Crayon 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 23 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400, Long Pond, Pa.

July 30 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 6 FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 13 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 20 Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 3 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth

Oct. 1 YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

Truck series

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAY x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

SATURDAYWeather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

April 14 Long John Silver's 200, Ridgeway, Va.

May 6 Heart Of America 200, Kansas City, Kan.

May 12 NASCAR Craftsman Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 20 NASCAR Craftsman Series Race at North Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

May 26 North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

June 3 Toyota 200, Madison, Ill.

June 23 Rackley Roofing 200, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 8 O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

July 22 CRC Brakleen 150, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 Worldwide Express 250, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 11 TSport 200, Indianapolis

Aug. 27 NASCAR Craftsman Series Race at Milwaukee, West Allis, Wis.

Sept. 8 Kansas Lottery 200, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 14 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 30 Love's RV Stop 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 21 Baptist Health 200, Homestead, Fla.

Nov. 3 Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

Xfinity series

April 15 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com, Ridgeway, Va.

April 22 Ag-Pro 300, Talladega, Ala.

April 29 A-GAME 200, Dover, Del.

May 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington, Darlington, S.C.

May 27 Alsco Uniforms 300, Concord, N.C.

June 3 Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland, Ore.

June 10 DoorDash 250, Sonoma, Calif.

June 24 Tennessee Lottery 250, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 1 The Loop 121, Chicago

July 8 Alsco Uniforms 250, Hampton, Ga.

July 15 Crayon 200, Loudon, N.H.

July 22 Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Long Pond, Pa.

July 29 Henry 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Aug. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 12 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 19 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 25 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 2 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 9 Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 15 Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 23 Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth

Oct. 7 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 14 Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 21 Contender Boats 250, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 28 Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 4 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.