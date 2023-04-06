National Ag Law Center to fine-tune publications, focus on water issues, ag law students

The National Agricultural Law Center, created by Congress in 1987 to serve as a nonpartisan resource for the agricultural industry, plans to focus on hot-button agricultural issues in the future, the center's director, Harrison Pittman, said Wednesday.

In a webinar focused on the center's agenda, Pittman said the center will branch out into agricultural and environmental issues facing the Western U.S. and assist the growing number of agricultural law students.

"Our mission today is to serve as the nation's leading source for agricultural and food law research and information," he said.

The center contributes to publications focused on agriculture-centric topics such as foreign ownership of agricultural land, pesticide litigation, endangered species act changes and waters of the United States.

The center's goal is to include more outside subject matter experts in future publications on politically divisive agricultural issues like federal crop insurance claims litigation, public lands issues, permanent and specialty crops and USDA National Appeals Division practices and procedures, Pittman said.

"We don't have a lot of resources on public land issues -- Bureau of Land Management -- these issues that really are more significant in the Western United States, water issues in the western United States we're not as strong on ... permanent crops ... you'll see programs and new resources that deal with these and other issues," Pittman said.

Pittman said he'd like to see the center expand co-authorship opportunities with attorneys and law firms, Cooperative Extension Service offices, land grant university academics and other university faculty.

"Sometimes we'll [also] commission an article; in other words, we'll pay for it," Pittman said.

The center plans to release publications on foreign ownership of agricultural land and meat processing laws and a landowners handbook on the Endangered Species Act.

A publication that started in January, called "The Feed," includes updates on trending agricultural issues.

"We haven't truly started marketing that yet but the numbers have just grown like crazy," Pittman said.

The center also plans to expand efforts to engage more students in agricultural law and plans to help create agriculture law courses by developing a curriculum, Pittman said.

"Attorneys who want to teach in their local area can have something they can use to put together a class and ... mix that potentially with guest lecturers," Pittman said.

The center started a pilot program last year providing law school admissions test training in partnership with the Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness Department in the University of Arkansas' Bumpers College of Agriculture, which assisted five Arkansas undergraduate students.

"That's something I want to expand; we do need partners for that and we can help others that are doing something similar," Pittman said.

Pittman said the center also needs assistance with pre-college student-focused efforts.

"This is a tough audience for us," Pittman said. "We definitely need partners on that."