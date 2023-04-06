Naturals’ roster full of experience





SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas Naturals Manager Tom Shields said at Tuesday's Media Day festivities he believes his roster has strong hitters and pitchers, but he is interested to see how well the group will play defense.

The first-year Naturals manager said that's because a few players will be asked to play multiple positions. Tyler Tolbert, John Rave and Jeison Guzman will likely be shuffling between second, shortstop and center field, he said.

"My sense of it is we've got a talented pitching staff," Shields said. "My sense is we've got a lot of guys who are capable of having good offensive seasons. I'm curious to see how well we catch the ball because with our staff we're going to need to catch the ball.

"I think if we catch the ball we're gonna play well. The reason that it might be a little problematic is we have Tolbert, Guzman and Rave at short and center and they're going to be rotating. Tolbert might be playing three days a week at short, two days a week at center and one at second, which is probably not the greatest way to have a great defensive club It has nothing to do with Tollie just has to do with a player trying to play multiple positions. Usually you want a set shortstop, a set second baseman and a set second baseman and we're gonna be rotating. So that's gonna be a challenge."

But most of the players will be familiar to fans and the league as 21 of the 28 have played in Northwest Arkansas before.

The Naturals open the season tonight with a three-game home-stand against the Midland RockHounds, the Class AA affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Shields, 58, served as the manager of the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2021. He spent two brief stints in the big leagues as a player in 1992 and 1993.

He was tapped as the seventh manager in Naturals' history as they begin their 15th season. The Naturals won just 58 games a year ago and had the worst record in the Texas League. That comes after the Naturals went 64-55 and tied for the second-best record in the league for the season in 2022.

Seven of the Kansas City Royals' top 25 prospects according to Baseball America will be Naturals. Pitcher Jonathan Bowlan, a second-round pick in 2018 is the top-ranked prospect at No. 11. He is coming off Tommy John surgery in 2021 and went 1-4 with a 5.92 ERA in 62.1 innings last season.

Robbie Glendinning led Northwest Arkansas with 19 home runs, while Tyler Gentry and Seuly Matias each had 16. Glendinning recorded 76 RBI. Tucker Bradley paced all qualifying hitters on the roster by connecting at a .293 clip.

Bowlan said he's treating this offseason as a normal one after rehabbing after surgery.

"Consistency is what I'm looking for for sure in all my pitches," Bowlan said. "Being able to throw where I want to throw it in any count. My main focus is my changeup. I'm working on a splitter a little bit, too, but I'll still use both."

Todays game

Midland RockHounds at NWA Naturals

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

ONLINE milb.com/northwest-arkansas

PITCHERS NA

TICKETS $8-$14

PROMOTIONS Arrive early on Friday night for a Bullpen Party from 5:45pm until 6:45pm at The Bullpen concession stand. The Bullpen Party features 'Happy Hour drink specials for fans of age while all fans can enjoy $2 BBQ Sliders or a special 6 for $8 deal. … Post-game fireworks today and Friday. Naturals cap giveaway Saturday. … Continue the weekend fun with a Bullpen Party prior to every Saturday night home game. Fans that arrive early will enjoy 'Happy Hour drink specials & $2 BBQ Sliders or a special 6 for $8 deal from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

NATURALS THIS WEEK

TODAY Midland, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY Midland, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Midland, 6:05 p.m.





Jorge Bonifacio and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals open the season today against the Midland RockHounds at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





