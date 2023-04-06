Washington: Firms pay in poultry suit

The attorney general's office for Washington state said this week it has recovered $35 million so far in a poultry price-fixing suit, including settlements from Arkansas-based poultry companies.

The release noted the overall settlement included $750,000 from Rogers-based George's Inc.; $425,000 from Siloam Springs-based Simmons Foods; and $375,000 from Fort Smith-based OK Foods Inc. Tyson Foods, Inc. of Springdale was named in the suit and settled for $10.5 million in October, as earlier reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Requests for comment from George's, Simmons and OK Foods were not returned Wednesday afternoon.

The suit filed in October of 2021 named 19 companies and alleged the poultry producers conspired to keep chicken prices high. So far, 14 companies have settled according to the attorney general's office. The remaining five poultry companies named in the suit are scheduled to go to trial in October of 2024.

-- John Magsam

Accreditation touted by business center

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center said Wednesday that it has won dual accreditation to continue serving as a driver of economic development in the state.

The center's statewide network was accredited by America's Small Business Development Centers, which also approved the Arkansas organization for technology certification.

The accreditation process uses the Baldridge Criteria for Performance Excellence with an emphasis on embedding quality principles and processes into the daily operations of all 62 small business development centers in the nation. Accreditation allows the networks to receive federal funding.

"Reaccreditation is a significant achievement, and I commend our leadership team and network staff for their commitment to helping small businesses start, grow and thrive," said Laura Fine, the center's state director. "We are extremely proud of never having any conditions with any of our accreditation reviews."

Last year, the center helped new entrepreneurs infuse $102 million into the state economy. The organization has 10 offices in Arkansas primarily linked to colleges and universities.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index sits at 749.77 after day's 5.22 drop

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday Wednesday at 749.77, down 5.22.

"Weak ISM and ADM jobs data pressured stocks as the S&P closed lower with the industrials and consumer discretionary sectors underperforming as volumes remain muted in advance of quarterly earnings releases which will begin next week," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.