Police beat: NLR boy, 14, jailed after man wounded

NLR boy, 14, jailed after man wounded

North Little Rock police on Monday arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say shot and seriously injured a man.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot arrived in the area of 600 Ellen Drive around 12:37 p.m. Monday, where witnesses told them that the suspect had fled. Nearby, they arrested Jailon Mitchell of North Little Rock, who matched the description of the shooter, according to an arrest report.

One witness said that Mitchell came to him asking for ammunition and said he would shoot the victim as soon as he found him, the report says. Another witness reported seeing Mitchell pacing in the street before shooting the victim and running away.

The victim, who had damage to his left kidney that required surgery, also identified Mitchell as the one who shot him, the report states.

Deputy prosecutor Jayme Butts-Hall determined that Mitchell will be charged as an adult with felony first-degree battery. He was being held in the Pulaski county jail Tuesday, the report states.

LR shooter had gun illegally, police say

Little Rock police arrested a man who they say illegally had a gun that he used to shoot from his vehicle on Monday night.

Officers investigating a report of a battery around 7:30 p.m. Monday near 701 Green Mountain Drive learned from witnesses that Tony Turner, 57, of Little Rock, had fired a shot from a vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Turner's mother confirmed this with police, leading to Turner's arrest. He faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night in lieu of $10,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.

Gun's conversion leads to LR arrest

Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested a man they say had an illegal machine gun.

Officers pulled over Jemareum Hampton, 18, of Little Rock near 52 Saxony Circle around 9:30 p.m. and discovered a Glock pistol under his seat that had been modified to fire fully automatically, according to an arrest report.

Hampton faces a felony charge of criminal use of a prohibited weapon. He did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Wednesday evening.

Arrests made after Jacksonville search

Pulaski County deputies on Tuesday arrested two people who they say had a gun and large amounts of drugs at a Jacksonville residence.

Montiz Tucker, 28, of Little Rock and Ra'Kayla Hudspeth, 19, of North Little Rock were found with a gun and drugs at a residence on 1813 Airborn Drive, according to arrest reports.

Each of them faces felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, drug possession, trafficking drugs and maintaining a drug premises. Both were being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail Wednesday evening, the online inmate roster showed.