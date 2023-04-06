NLRSD’s Amboy Elementary to remain closed today

All North Little Rock School District campuses except Amboy Elementary will re-open at regular times today for in-school instruction, Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said Wednesday evening.

Additionally, all Pulaski County Special School District schools will resume regular operations today.

Schools in all four of Pulaski County's traditional school districts were closed Wednesday to on-campus instruction because of the threat of severe storms during peak morning driving times and throughout the day.

In regard to North Little Rock's Amboy Elementary, Pilewski said the school will remain closed at least one more day "as we work to get the building ready for students and staff."

Amboy pupils will not be expected to participate in virtual instruction or remote learning today.

Amboy has been closed since Friday afternoon when a tornado tore through Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville, and left Amboy without electrical power for the weekend and into early this week.

"We estimate [we will ] bring students and staff back on campus for in-person learning by Friday, April 7," Pilewski said in a message to parents, employees and community members. "Amboy staff will report to an alternative site. There will be more information to follow as it becomes available."

[LINK: Click here to request transportation » arkansasonline.com/46viewform/]

Pilewski repeated an offer made earlier to help families displaced from their homes by the tornado damage with school transportation for their students.

"We understand that many of our families have been displaced due to last week's tornado," he said. "We remain committed to getting students to and from school safely, even though they may not be at their home."

Parents can use this link to make a transportation request:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfveEzVSbEEFX2NYb_e5qwJ6m4rZHA_CeIjOE03nc5AsxKbNw/viewform.

"We ask for your patience as transportation requests will be completed within 48 hours of receipt. If you are unable to complete the form, please contact your child's school," he said.