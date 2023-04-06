Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports editor Souza to lead Hawgs Illustrated Sports Network

Chip Souza, the long-time sports editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, will become general manager of the newly created Hawgs Sports Network later this year.

The Hawgs Sports Network, which is part of the NWA Media and Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, LLC., combines four existing news and information platforms -- WholeHogSports.com, Hawgs Illustrated magazine, the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club and Hawgs Illustrated Gameday Extra -- into one unit.

In addition to Souza, Brent A. Powers, president of NWA Media, Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, LLC, and Hawgs Sports Network announced the addition of multimedia journalist and sports reporter Hank Layton and sports reporter Ethan Westerman to the Hawgs Sports Network staff. NWA Media and Northwest Arkansas Newspapers are owned by WEHCO Media, parent company of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The new hires will join a team that includes online director Matt Jones, reporters Scottie Bordelon and Andrew Joseph, and vice president of multimedia sales Brad Dunn. Bordelon was recently voted Arkansas Sportswriter of the Year by members of the National Sports Media Association.

"Sports have such a positive impact on the lives of people of all ages," Powers said. "We are proud to continue our legacy of telling the stories that are so important to our community. At a time when other multimedia companies are reducing editorial staff and coverage, we are adding even more resources and ways to read, listen to and view our stories. I am so proud of the team we have assembled."

WholeHogSports.com is a news website that covers the University of Arkansas Razorback sports. It includes content produced by staff members for Hawgs Illustrated, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The website also offers a video-on-demand app, podcasts, a daily email newsletter and subscriber-only message boards.

Hawgs Illustrated is an award-winning magazine that prints 20 times annually. It includes coverage of University of Arkansas athletics and commentary by Clay Henry, the magazine's founder and Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame inductee.

In 2021, NWA Media launched the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club. It hosts luncheons to recognize the best high school and college athletes and programs in the area, with keynote speakers that include community leaders, former players and coaches. Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club is also home to the annual induction ceremony for the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sports Writers Hall of Fame.

Hawgs Illustrated GameDay Extra is published at least 12 times during the football season as an insert to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and previews each Razorbacks football game.

NWA Media is a multimedia collection of newspapers, websites, replica apps, OTT/CTV apps and digital agencies in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and Southwest Missouri. Northwest Arkansas Newspapers, LLC publications include a daily newspaper, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and weekly publications, River Valley Democrat-Gazette, La Prensa Libre AR, Siloam Springs Herald-Leader, Westside Eagle Observer, Pea Ridge Times, Bella Vista Weekly Vista, Washington County Enterprise-Leader, Neighbor Shopper and McDonald County Press in Missouri, as well as local digital agencies and the newly formed Hawgs Sports Network.