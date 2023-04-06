TENNIS

Pegula, Keys advance

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula and past champion Madison Keys easily won second-round matches at the Charleston (S.C.) Open on Wednesday. Pegula, the American ranked third in the world, needed less than 65 minutes to beat Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-0. Keys, an American who took this title in 2019, worked a couple of minutes more (69) to oust countrywoman Hailey Baptiste 6-1, 6-2 in the season’s opening clay-court tournament. Pegula said the tournament at the Credit One Tennis Center feels familiar to her since she used to train at the facility when she grew up on Hilton Head Island, about two hours south of Charleston.

BASEBALL

Marlins outfielder hurt

Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after a steal attempt. Batting in the lead-off spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He was caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him. Chisholm slid headfirst into Farmer’s left leg and remained down on the field for a few minutes after the play.

Surgery for Brewers’ LHP

M i lwa u ke e B rewe rs l e ft-hander Aaron Ashby will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder and could miss the entire season. Brewers Manager Craig Counsell announced after Milwaukee’s 7-6 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday that Ashby would have surgery Friday in Washington. Counsell said he could have a more specific time-line for Ashby after the operation. Ashby, who turns 25 on May 24, went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings last season. The Brewers signed him last July to a $20.5 million, five-year contract that would be worth $41.5 million over seven seasons if a pair of club options are exercised.

White Sox slugger sidelined

The Chicago White Sox expect slugger Eloy Jimenez to miss two to three weeks because of a strained left hamstring he suffered running the bases. The team placed Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and recalled infielder Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte. Jimenez sustained a low-grade strain running from first to third on Andrew Vaughn’s RBI double in the seventh inning of Monday’s 12-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The White Sox were off Tuesday. The 26-year-old Jimenez is 4 for 19 in five games. He slugged 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019, but played in just 55 games in 2021 after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a leaping catch in spring training. He had surgery on his right hamstring early last season after he was hurt trying to beat out a grounder and was limited to 84 games.

HOCKEY

U.S. women roll in opener

Alex Carpenter scored twice and the United States beat Japan 7-1 on Wednesday to open group play in the women’s world hockey championship in Brampton, Ontario. Aerin Frankel made 12 saves for the Americans in her first start in the event. Tessa Janecke, Gabrielle Hughes, Rebecca Gilmore and Haley Winn made their senior national team debuts.

BASKETBALL

Ratings for title game

Connecticut’s victory over San Diego State in the men’s national championship game ended up being the lowest-viewed final on record. The Huskies’ 76-59 win averaged 14.69 million viewers on CBS. The previous low was 15.99 in 2018, when Villanova beat Michigan on TBS. UConn’s 2004 victory over Georgia Tech, which averaged 17.09 million, was the lowest on CBS until Monday night. CBS and TBS began alternating Final Fours in 2016. Still, Monday’s game was the most-watched program on television that evening and the most-watched basketball game — college or pro — since Kansas’ victory over North Carolina in last year’s national championship game. The women’s NCAA championship game set a record Sunday when LSU beat Iowa 102-85, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2.

MOTOR SPORTS

Wife of A.J. Foyt dies

Lucy Foyt, wife of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt, died Wednesday in a Houston hospital following a brief illness. She was 84. Born and raised in the Houston area, Lucy met her future husband at Lamar High School and the two married in 1955. She supported her husband’s racing career but rarely attended races and instead focused on her passions for “culture, arts, and global travel,” the team said in a statement. Foyt, who turned 88 in January, had a pacemaker installed in early March. He missed the IndyCar season-opening race but spent last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with his two-car race team. Lucy Foyt was not feeling well when he returned home and hospitalized earlier this week.

This is a 2023 photo of Aaron Ashby. This image reflects the Milwaukee Brewers active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, when the photo was taken. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)







This is a 2023 photo of Eloy Jimenez of the Chicago White Sox baseball team. This image reflects the Chicago White Sox active roster as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2023, when this image was taken in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)





