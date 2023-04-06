100 years ago

April 6, 1923

A proclamation setting aside the week of April 22-28 as Forest Protection Week has been issued by President Harding. According to Charles A. Plymale of Hot Springs, supervisor of the Arkansas National Forest, this is the third year that such a week has been observed throughout the country. Mr. Plymale furnished some figures showing the wasteful destruction to which American forests have been and still are subjected. ... More than 160,000 forest fires have occurred in the United States in the past five years, it is said, and 80 percent of them were due to human agencies and therefore preventable. ... The purpose of Forest Protection Week, Mr. Plymale explained, is to bring about concerted action to prevent this enormous waste.

50 years ago

April 6, 1973

HOT SPRINGS -- Employees of Spa Transit, Inc., voted Wednesday night to strike Monday unless the Hot Springs City Council approves a $14,000 subsidy for the bus firm. The Council approved a $6,650 subsidy Monday night to take care of employee vacation time and two-week hold-back pay, but turned down the request for an additional $14,000 to subsidize operations against loss between April and December. The vote by employees was a reversal of their decision Tuesday night to give the city 30 days to conduct a transit study and apply for federal grants.

25 years ago

April 6, 1998

Talk of a light rail system to connect Little Rock and North Little Rock might summon futuristic visions of high-speed trains. The picture drawn by River Rail Project planners leans more toward the past. The $7.7 million project would bring back the slow-moving, early 1900s-style streetcars. ... "As we continue to urbanize, we've got to think more of how you move people as opposed to how you move cars," Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines, a main project supporter, said of the light-rail possibilities. "We simply cannot afford to build all the roads and highways or expand enough to move the number of cars needed to come in. Secondly, the more automobiles we bring in, the greater deterioration of air quality we have."

10 years ago

April 6, 2013

A federal judge ruled Friday that the government must make the most common morning-after pill available over the counter for all ages, instead of requiring a prescription for girls 16 and younger. In his ruling, he also accused the federal government of "bad faith" in dealing with the requests to make the pill universally available and said its actions had been politically motivated. The decision comes after a decade-long fight over who should have access to the pill and under what circumstances. And it counteracts an unprecedented move by the President Barack Obama administration's health and human services secretary, Kathleen Sebelius, who in 2011 overruled a recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration to make the pill available for all ages without a prescription.