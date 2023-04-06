Panel sends two items to Quorum Court

With only two new agenda items to vote on to pass to the full Jefferson County Quorum Court, Tuesday's committee meeting was short and sweet.

Agenda items for the Quorum Court committee remained the same from the previous months, as those meetings were cut short in January, February and March.

A resolution approving the reappointment of one member to the Economic Development Corporation board and an appropriation ordinance to accept the Arkansas Public Safety Communications Grant both received "do pass" recommendations to the full Quorum Court.

The reappointment would favor Scott McGeorge, whose term on the EDCJC board of directors expires on May 9. McGeorge serves as chairman of the board.

The Arkansas Public Safety Grant will be in the amount of $263,837.41. According to the ordinance, once approved by the full Quorum Court, $34,086.43 will be transferred from the County General fund, $16,972.29 from the Road fund, and $14,901.46 from MECA to the Arkansas Public Safety Communications Grant fund.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management has awarded funding to Jefferson County for an 800 MHz radio replacement upgrade in order to improve agencies' communication capability. The county will replace 57 radios that were purchased in 2005.

The grant totals $197,879.06 with a 25% cost share. A separate fund will be created by the county treasurer to keep the grant funds separate from the general funds.

One of the agenda items from meetings past that has made it to the full Quorum Court but stalled is the ordinance establishing and adopting procedures at all regular and special meetings for 2023 and 2024.

This ordinance has created controversy among justices of the peace, led by Lloyd Franklin Jr., who didn't agree with the language within the ordinance, so in response, several JPS created their own under the Judicial Committee.

During January's meeting the ordinance was presented during the Human Resource Committee meeting to pass on to the full Quorum Court, but Franklin made a substitute motion to bring the legislation back down to the Judicial Committee level where JPs could have proper time to deliberate it and give input. Franklin's motion passed.

The Judicial Committee met without notifying the judge's office with failed attempts to get their legislation on the agenda moving forward.

Some of the JPs had issues with The Rules of Decorum, stating Article 5's language was strong.

The Rules of Decorum include:

Members of the Quorum Court shall not use or make inappropriate, vulgar, or opprobrious words or offensive comments. Members shall maintain a civil and courteous manner and tone.

Members of the Quorum Court shall only speak to the matter currently under consideration by the Quorum Court.

During presentations, discussions, or debates, members of the Quorum Court shall refrain from communicating with each other, giving attention and due respect to the speaker or Quorum Court member addressing the body.

While a member of the Quorum Court has the floor, members of the Quorum Court and members of the public shall not interrupt the speaker unless the speaker is ruled out of order.

Justices violating any rules of decorum may be ruled out of order by the county judge. An individual violating rules of decorum may be removed from the meeting by a majority vote of the Quorum Court or by order of the county judge.

JP Reginald Adams said the last time he got talked to like that was when his mom told him to go outside and get a switch so she could give him a whipping.

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has said the policy and procedures are the same every year, even before his administration, and couldn't understand why now it had become an issue.

February's meeting was called after back-and-forth conversations about adopting the Policies and Procedures were moved back to the Human Resource Committee by Robinson with the majority of the JPs still wanting the new legislation formed by the Judicial Committee on the agenda.

Also in February, members could not agree on an ordinance to appropriate funds within the American Rescue Plan to the county's general fund. A special meeting was held in February to appropriate funds from the American Rescue Plan and County Reserve fund to the County General fund to fund a project that was not completed until this year; therefore the funds needed to be reappropriated for 2023.

"There is a balance that we owe Mr. [Ronnie] Reynolds. We're asking the money to be appropriated out of the reserves and the American Rescue Plan so that we can pay for services rendered," said Robinson about Reynolds's renovation work to the county courthouse. "This is nothing that we have not done before, appropriating money for expenditures that need to be paid."

Another ordinance still in limbo is the ordinance to add four slots to the road department, with several residents showing up at Quorum Court meetings in favor of the ordinance due to dangerous county road conditions.

The March meeting ended in no resolution due to the policy and procedure ordinance causing a rift between some of the JPs and the county judge.

"We have moved around with rules or procedures fighting to get on the agenda for a while," said Franklin, referring to the amended policy procedures put together by the former Judicial Committee, which now has new members. "We tried to amend it and make a substitution and were told by the county attorney we couldn't amend or substitute that item because it wasn't listed on the agenda."

Other items on the agenda consist of appropriations for the county jail and the juvenile division.

The next Quorum Court meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.