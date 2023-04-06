Pay gains for ‘job stayers’ slowing

Arkansas workers for private companies who didn't change jobs last year saw their pay increase 6.2% on average compared with March of last year but their gains slowed when compared with last month, according to a recent report from ADP Research Institute.

The report noted that in March, Arkansas workers who stayed in their job for at least a year -- folks the report calls "job stayers" -- earned a median annual salary of $45,400, up 6.2% from the same period last year. The pay rate increase slowed when compared to February, where the median annual salary gained 6.7%.

"Arkansas' median annual pay level in March was $45,400, which was the lowest amongst its neighbors beside Mississippi, where the median annual pay was $43,500," Liv Wang, senior data scientist at ADP Research Institute, said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Nationally, pay growth slowed when compared to February, according to ADP National Employment Report's Pay Insights report. The median annual salary for job stayers was $57,700 in March, an increase of 6.9% year over year, but down compared to the 7.2% gain the month prior. Pay growth for "job changers" who took on new jobs in the 12-month period, was 14.2% in March but down from 14.4% in February.

The Pay Insights report looks at the salaries of the same cohort of almost 10 million individual employees over a 12-month period, ADP said in a news release. ADP is a leading company providing human resources services worldwide. Michael Pakko, chief economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, in response to emailed questions Wednesday, said the report shows wage growth slowing in Arkansas and nationally over the past several months, but added growth remains relatively strong and mirrors data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Seeing strong wage growth during a period of high inflation is not surprising," Pakko said. "The slowing may be an indication that the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation are having an impact on wage growth as well as price growth."

The Bureau of Economic Analysis' personal consumption expenditures index, a measure of inflation watched by the Federal Reserve, slowed to 5% year-over-year in February, down from 5.3% in January. The Fed's next interest rate decision is scheduled for May 3.

The ADP's National Employment report, also released Wednesday, noted the private sector added 145,000 jobs in March.

The ADP National Employment report is based on ADP private-sector payroll data covering more than half a million companies with more than 25 million employees. The report is published monthly in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. ADP Research Institute studies the labor market and employee performance.

"Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP, said in a statement. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."