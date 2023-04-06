PBSD picks architect for high school

Lewis Architects Engineers has been selected to design the next Pine Bluff High School.

The limited-authority Pine Bluff School Board unanimously selected the Little Rock-based firm Wednesday evening in a special called meeting at the Jordan-Chanay Administration Building. What remains to be seen, however, is where the board will decide to build the new campus.

Sentiment across the board and in the community has leaned toward rebuilding the campus at its present West 11th Avenue location, since it is in the middle of town and a short drive from many downtown landmarks. Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said the next step for the board will likely be to consider a vote during the April 24 regular meeting asking the public for an increased millage rate to support the project, which likely will face higher costs than planned when the Arkansas Department of Education approved a cost-share agreement with the district in July 2021.

"In that same conversation, once I contact the architect, they will begin with renderings and get some pictures and ideas," Barbaree said. "We'll have a conversation before the next board meeting. We'll expect to see the architects at the next board meeting just to talk about the project and the timeline."

Barbaree referred to the district's original plan to rebuild the aging PBHS at its present site in 2018, but that was the year the Education Department took control of the district and dissolved its board due to academic and financial struggles. If the plan is changed, she said, the district would have to change its application for partnership funding, for which the PBSD received more than $12.8 million toward a then-estimated $24 million, 116,489-square foot project in 2021. The project is expected to surpass $34 million due to rising construction costs in the past two years.

"It doesn't mean we would lose that money, but it means that it's another step where we would hold our project back," said Barbaree, who took over as superintendent in January. "At this time, I think the board and I want to say, it's probably going to be best to keep [the high school] where it's at because that's where everything is already at, and we're already behind the timeline."

Should a vote to pursue the millage increase pass, the goal would be to allow citizens to vote for or against it in August.

"As far as the timeline for the building project, we have to be under contract with a number in January 2024 to continue with our partnership money," Barbaree said.

The PBSD will hire a commissioned officer to help with security at Pine Bluff High. Commissioned officers are laypersons who can carry firearms after 60 hours of training and earn their commission from the Arkansas State Police, according to district security director Efrem Elliott. Security officers do not carry firearms and are paid at a lower salary than commissioned officers.

Presently there are six security officers at PBHS, one commissioned, two security officers at Jack Robey Junior High, one commissioned, one security officer at Dollarway High, one security officer supervising the four elementary schools and a commissioned officer based at the pre-kindergarten campus helping with the elementary schools. The district hires each commissioned and security officer individually.

In other district business, Jack Robey choir director Duane Jackson was approved for a stipend payment retroactive to the 2021-2022 school year.