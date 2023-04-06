Sections
Police investigating murder suicide at Rogers motel

by Tracy Neal | Today at 9:43 a.m.
Rogers police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at the Staybridge Suites. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/TRACY NEAL)

ROGERS -- Rogers police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at the Staybridge Suites, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Keith Foster said police went at 5:27 a.m. Thursday to the hotel at 1801 S. 52nd St. to assist firefighters.

The call turned into a homicide investigation, Foster said.

He said police did an initial search and then started a room by room search. He said officers found the suspect dead in a room.

Police are still at the same gathering information, Foster said. The next of kin were being notified and police are not yet releasing any other names, he said.

