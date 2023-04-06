LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Rocktown Sparks concert to benefit storm victims

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ First Thursday — Hillcrest, 2814 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 960-9777; hillcrestmerchants.net

6- 9 p.m.: The Rocktown Sparks (The band was directly affected by Friday's tornado and is donating all proceeds and tips to tornado relief efforts. Concert in the parking lot next to Hillcrest Liquor. Band's website: therocktownsparks.com.)

◼️ Hocott's Garden Center, 3612 Kavanaugh Blvd.; (501) 663-8376; hocottsgardencenter.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jack Seabaugh

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8-11:45 p.m.: Wade Bowen ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11 p.m.: Modeling, with Way Away and Jes ($10)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse, 17707 Chenal Parkway; (501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues jam (no cover)

8 p.m.: The Rios, Sonic Fuzz ($10)

◼️ Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons, Pamela Hopkins

◼️ Vino's Brew Pub, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466

6 p.m.: Grocer, with The Chores, Princeaus ($10)

Philadelphia indie band Grocer — Cody Nelson (from left), Danielle Lovier and Nicholas Rahn — play in Little Rock for the first time at 6 p.m. today at Vinos. The bands latest release is the EP "Scatter Plot." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Gab Bonghi)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Ashley Morris hosts open mic

BENTON

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Raising Grey

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Cavin Kemble

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Trey Johnson

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo, 216 W. Van Buren (U.S. 62); (479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Creed Fisher ($23-$75)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill, 4330 Central Ave., Suite A; (501) 525-1616

6:30 p.m.: Chuck Pack & Mark Keith

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay, 5321 Central Ave.; (501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub, 1010 Central Ave.; (501) 627-4075; centraltheatrehs.com

7-10 p.m.: Blues Jam, with Ben "Swamp Donkey" Brenner ($5-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub, 711 Central Ave.; (501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

8:30 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Rolando's Restaurante, 210 Central Ave.; (501) 318-6054

6 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544; splashwinebar.com

7-10 pm.: Savannah Maybrey

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club, 223 Front St.; (903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: Piano Man

◼️ The Wild Hare, 221 E. Broad St.; (870) 773-6076

9 p.m.: Ace of 8's

◼️ La Fogata Bar & Grill TXK, 3401 Genoa Road; (870) 773-1879

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar, Aloft Little Rock West, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8 p.m.: Ben Byers

◼️ Cannibal and Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com

8 p.m.: Chris B. & Rodney Block ($20-$300)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shannon Boshears Band

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: Jed Harrelson, with Charlotte Leigh ($15)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30 p.m.: Beyonce's "Night of Renaissance" party ($16)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Laura Jane Grace, Weakened Friends ($25)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Sebastian Bordeaux's Hillbilly Royale ($8)

◼️ UA Pulaski Tech — Center for Humanities and Arts, 3000 W. Scenic Drive; (501) 812-2710; uaptc.edu

6-9 p.m.: Rodney Block ($25-$35)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

9 p.m.: Luke Williams and Shane Thornton

BENTONVILLE

◼️ First Friday, 103 S. Main St.; (323) 668-9383, ext. 702

7:30 p.m.: Madison Watkins

CAMDEN

◼️ First Friday, Washington Street; (870) 807-1468; firstfridaycamden.com

6-9 p.m.: The Experience

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Mason Halstead

CONWAY

◼️ Conway Art Walk, 1100 Oak St.; (501) 232-11335; conwayarkansas.org

5-8 p.m.: Limestone

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Hayefield ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Ashley Morris

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: McLeod Nine

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St.; (479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Swade Diablos ($8)

9 p.m. Wade Bowen, with Ragland ($20-$65)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Roots to Branches

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: Aces & 8's

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar and Grill

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Hillestad

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8:30 p.m.: Adam Marriott

◼️ J&S Italian Villa Restaurant & Bar, 4332 Central Ave.; (501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Club House — Gallery Walk, 118 Arbor St.; (501) 760-0018; theclubhousehs.com

5-9 p.m.: Sawyer

◼️ The Ohio Club, 336 Central Ave.; (501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: HeadBand

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 p.m.: Nick Flora

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Nate Turner

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: Jon Brakefield

PINE BLUFF

◼️ Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St.; (870) 536-3375; asc701.org

5-7 p.m.: UAPB Jazz Ensemble (free)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Blackstrap

◼️ Whiskey River Country, 310 E. 49th St.; (870) 773-4903; whiskeyrivercountry.com

9:45 p.m.: David Howe & The Howelers

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Cannibal and Craft

8:30 p.m.: Battle of the bands, with the Rodney Block Collective, SYNRG, The On Call Band

◼️ Dugan's Pub, 401 E. Third St.; (501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Hillestad

◼️ The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St.; (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

6:45 p.m.: Lorna Shore, with Shadow of Intent, Bodysnatcher, Boundaries ($28-$39 — sold out)

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Abby Pierce & The Sinners

◼️ Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 295-7515; nexuscoffeear.com

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ River Bottom Winery, 13810 Combee Lane (Roland); (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

3 p.m.: Rodger King

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards, 10 Rusty Tractor Lane; (501) 916-2294; rustytractorvineyards.com

2:30 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

8:30-11 p.m.: Willi Carlisle, with Jude Brothers ($15-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Duo

◼️ Vino's

7 p.m.: The Electronic Underground 002 — Yuni Wa, P for Parker, King Qizzli, Jon Jon

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Water Liars reunion show, and Carson McHone with Daniel Romano ($15)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, David Rasico, Pamela Hopkins, Johnny Fritts

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.: Big Dam Horns ($8)

◼️ NLR Community Center, 2700 Willow St.; (501) 791-8541; nlrpr.org

6:30 p.m.: Fruit of the Spirit — gospel singers of Mobile, Ala.

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive; (501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

8 p.m.: The O'Jays — Last Stop on the Love Train, with The Spinners ($65-$159)

BENTONVILLE

◼️ The Momentary — Rode House, 507 SE E St.; (479) 367-7500; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: Caterina Barbieri ($30; students $15)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Sometimes Sideways

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door, 131 Main St.; (870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Freddy & Phyllis, with Smokey Ledbetter

CLARKSVILLE

◼️ Wrecked Canoe, 1100 E Main St.; (479) 754-0092

6-9 p.m.: Shaw Revolver

CONWAY

◼️ Full Moon Records, 1104 Front St.; (501) 287-77452

7 p.m.: Peach Blush with chordandjocks, Benadrill and Turquoise Tiger

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Ed Bowman

◼️ Kings Live Music

8:30 p.m.: Dueling pianos: TK Cowboy & Layla Rasico ($5)

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Modern Vintage

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Corey Timmons

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Jed Harrelson ($10)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

8 p.m.: Josh Meloy ($20-$60)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Pleasantly Blue (lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

8-11:55 p.m.: Stephen Stone Band

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

8:30 p.m.: UnSigned

◼️ Maxine's, 700 Central Ave.; (501)321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: The Gravel Yard

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

4-8 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

9 p.m-1 a.m.: HeadBand

◼️ Splash Wine Bar

7:30-11 pm.: Arco Delta Duo, featuring Bluesboy Jag

◼️ V.F.W. Post 2278, 3812 Central Ave.; (501) 701-4278

5-7 p.m.: Lewis Hardy

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Brass Tacks

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Chris Loggins

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E Broadway St.; (501) 354-8937

8-11 p.m.: The Rusty Roosters Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Josh Lawrence Trio

◼️ Fat Jack's Oyster & Sports Bar, 3324 N. State Line Ave.; (870) 774-5225

8:30 p.m.: Loosey Anna

◼️ Four States Fairgrounds, 3700 E. 50th St. (Outdoor stage); (870) 773-2941

7:30 p.m.: Rewind

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:45 p.m.: Mike Mayberry & The Slowhands

WINSLOW

◼️ Ozark Folkways, 22733 N. U.S. 71; (479) 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org

12-4 p.m.: Jack Williams

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: JXDN, with Beauty School Dropout ($29-$42)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

2:30-5 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Marriott Downtown, 3 Statehouse Plaza; (501) 906-4000

5 p.m.: Chris Bowen rooftop birthday party, with CASE, PC Band, Rodney Block

◼️ Vino's

7 p.m.: The New Age of Terror: The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Morbid Visionz, Open Kasket

◼️ White Water Tavern

7 p.m.: Nick Shoulders & The Okay Crawdad, with Emily Fenton ($20)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

8 p.m.: Puddin Head

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8 p.m.: Tenci, with Jude Brothers, Frances Grove

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Battle of the Bands: Last Band Standing — Round 2 ($5-$250)

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine, 1105 Albert Pike Road; (501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

MORRILTON

◼️ Sierra Tavern, 1110 W. Broadway St.; (207) 680-2163

3-6 p.m.: Greg Ward

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Joey Barrett

◼️ Rev Room

8:30-11:45 p.m.: An Evening with Dawes ($35)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint, 301 Main St.; (501) 372-0210; jazzatthejoint.org

7:30 p.m.: Greg Tardy

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Cam Shelton

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Built to Spill, with Disco Doom, Orua ($30-$50)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Chuck & Mark

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Susan Erwin Prowse

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Markus Pearson

■ ■ ■ WEDNESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Jazz in the Park, River Market Pavilion — East, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 320-3503; littlerock.com

6-8 p.m.: Tawanna Campbell

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Elvie Shane, with Ozark Riviera ($15-$20)

◼️ Morano's

6-9 p.m.: Brick Fields

MORRILTON

◼️ Yesterday's Restaurant, 1502 Oak St.; (501) 354-8821

6-8:30 p.m.: Rockin' with Doc

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill, 128 S. Main St.; (870) 850-7887; rjs-grills.com

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

The All-American Rejects, with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and the Get Up Kids, perform Oct. 10 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. April 14 at the Walmart AMP box office, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by going to amptickets.com.

■ ■ ■ ANNOUNCED ■ ■ ■

The FORMAT (For Music Art Technology) returns to Bentonville for its second year Sept. 22-24. Headliners are LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette and Leon Bridges. Other performers include Hot Club of Cowtown, Modest Mouse, Paul Cauthen, Nikki Lane and Flying Mojito Brothers. Tickets, $100-$1600, go on sale at 10 a.m. today at format-festival.com.

