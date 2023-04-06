BASEBALL

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 14, PEA RIDGE 0 Bowen Gillison got the victory on the hill but also smacked a home run and drove in four runs as Shiloh Christian (9-6, 2-1 4A-1) dominated. Graham Jones had three RBI, and both Connor Shockley and Alexander Salter had 2 RBI apiece for the Saints.

VAN BUREN 7-2, MOUNTAIN HOME 2-9 A huge game from Presley Nichols got Van Buren (4-8, 1-5 5A-West) off an running in Game 1 of a doubleheader. The senior went 2 for 4 with a home run and three runs batted in for the Pointers, who banged out 10 hits. Nichols also struck out 15 batters in a complete-game on the mound. Clark Seeger, Dwayne Adams and Dylan Dudley all had two hits in the win. In the second game, Mountain Home (10-2, 5-1) jumped out to a quick lead and made it stand to stop a two-game losing streak.

SOFTBALL

VAN BUREN 11-9, MOUNTAIN HOME 0-6 Hailey Allen went a combined 6 for 9 with 7 runs batted in and 2 home runs as Van Buren (15-2, 6-0 5A-West) completed a two-game sweep. Both of Allen's home runs occurred in the second game that went eight innings. Emberlin Caldwell and Makayla Coombes also hit a home run each in the opener for the Lady Pointers.

TUESDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BASEBALL

ARKADELPHIA 12, CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 6 Tripp Campbell and Kaden Brown both had three hits as Arkadelphia (7-4, 5-2 4A-7) doubled up the Cardinals. Carter Babb got the win on the mound after allowed 5 runs and striking out 2 in 4 2/3 innings. Donovan Whitten got the save as well for the Badgers, who finished with 13 hits in the game.

RECTOR 2, BAY 0 Cooper Rabjohn gave up 5 hits and struck out 10 in 5 2/3 innings to lead Rector (7-1, 6-1 2A-3) to a shutout of the Yellowjackets. Daniel Romero earned the save while Sam Shipley drove in a run for the Cougars, who've won back-to-back games.

STUTTGART 8, MONTICELLO 7 Dylan Duncan went 2 for 3 and had 3 runs batted in to push Stuttgart (9-2, 5-0 4A-8) to its ninth consecutive victory. Landon Melnychuk had two hits and two RBI for the Ricebirds.