Senate panel passes bill to bolster religious freedom protections

An Arkansas Senate panel on Wednesday advanced a bill intended to strengthen religious freedom protections in state law.

House Bill 1615 by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, passed the Committee on Judiciary in a vote without audible dissent. The measure, which opponents say is unnecessary given existing religious freedom protections, moves to the full Senate for further action.

Lundstrum told committee members the bill would update definitions in the state's Religious Freedom Restoration Act and codify legal precedent to prevent the state from discriminating against religious organizations.

"I think it's incredibly important to have clarity in the law. When you have clarity in the law citizens are protected," she said.

House minority leader Tippi McCullough of Little Rock spoke against the bill on the House floor Monday, saying it is not needed given current federal and state laws protecting religious freedoms.

McCullough said the legislation includes a "massive rewrite of our civil rights code." She pointed to a section of the bill that would allow a person to use a future violation of their religious exercise as a claim or defense in a judicial or administrative proceeding regardless of whether the government is a party to the proceeding.

[DOCUMENT: Read the proposed 'Conscience Protection Act' » arkansasonline.com/46hb1615/]

"People along every part of the political spectrum could use this bill to their benefit," she said. "The bill's not needed, it's not being communicated with the full story, and it will fail to implement its intended purpose."

Lundstrum questioned if lawmakers should "wait until someone's religious freedoms are taken before we stand up" when speaking on the bill in the House.

In November, Arkansas voters narrowly rejected a proposed religious freedom amendment to the state constitution. The amendment would prohibit state and local governments from burdening people's ability to practice their religion unless there is a compelling reason to do so.