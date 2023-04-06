Seven people arrested on various charges in Benton, Washington counties

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Michaila McCall, 26, of 8 Billingsley Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine. McCall was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jose Negrete-Herrera, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Negrete-Herrera was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

James Stout, 24, of 823 Madison County 7220, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Stout was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Ronnie Martinez, 38, of 1145 Dick Smith St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape/forcible fondling and sexual indecency with a minor. Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

David Echols, 39, of 20046 Natural Walk Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and living near a school or day care. Echols was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

James Lockard, 35, of 17551 Pleasure Heights Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Lockard was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Brian Fenex, 33, of 149 N. Wyman Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Fenex was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.