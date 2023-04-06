Seven people dead, three hurt in Arkansas traffic accidents

Seven people were killed and three more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads from Saturday to Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement agencies.

Hannah Haney, 19, of Ulm was killed at 2:58 p.m. Saturday when the 2018 Nissan Rogue she was driving at high speed on Arkansas 5 near Estates Drive, on the outskirts of Benton, left the road and hit trees, a report from Benton police states.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry.

Bobby Kelly, 53, and Dina Kelly, 58, both of Hamburg, were killed at 9:53 a.m. Monday in a collision on U.S. 425 in Hamburg, a report from the Arkansas State Police states.

The two were going north in a 1990 Chevrolet driven by Dina when a southbound 2014 Chevrolet driven by Edwin Velasquez, 36, of Honduras veered into the opposite lane and hit their vehicle, the report says.

Velasquez was taken to a hospital for treatment, the report says.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Donald Vinson, 52, of Little Rock was walking in the road near the intersection of Third and Victory streets in Little Rock at 11:43 p.m. Monday when he was struck and killed by a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a report from Little Rock police states.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and told police he did not see Vinson walking on the dark street, according to a Little Rock police incident report. No charges were filed against the driver as of Tuesday.

An officer investigating the death reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Benjamin Qualls, 45, of Dover and Elijah Edwards, 44, of Hot Springs were killed at 8:39 a.m. Tuesday in a head-on collision on Arkansas 7 northwest of Dover, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

A 2002 Chevrolet driven by Edwards was northbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck the 2008 Chevrolet driven by Qualls, the report says.

Matthew Milnikel, 37, of Dover, a passenger in Qualls' vehicle, and Mary Morrow, 30, of Hot Springs, a passenger in Edwards' vehicle, were taken to hospitals in Russellville and Little Rock for treatment, the report says.

Terry Vaughn, 67, of Heber Springs was killed at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday when the 2002 Ford Escape he was driving on Arkansas 193 in rural Cross County ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturning several times, according to a report from state police.

Troopers investigating the Tuesday wrecks reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.