So many choices

Mimicking turkey vocalizations is a turkey hunter's most important asset, and those that can do it with their throats have a great advantage.

If you don't have the ability to mimic turkey sounds vocally, you will need a caller to do it artificially. There are a lot of different styles and brands of callers in any reputable sporting goods store, and a turkey hunter believes he must have them all.

You need a call that sounds right in piney woods. You need a different call that sounds right in hardwoods. You need a different call to project over open space. You need a call for gobblers that are close, a call for gobblers that are not close, and all kinds of calls for gobblers you hope to hear. You need a caller to give you hope when all hope is lost.

If you have callers, you have been practicing and tuning up. If you don't have one, the retail selection will never be greater than it is right now. Get one and practice. You will be proficient enough to call up a gobbler on April 17.

TUTORIALS

To learn how to talk to turkeys, you will be tempted to listen to accomplished turkey callers like Ray Eye, Ron Jolly and Will Primos. As good as they are, I recommend going a step better. Listen to audio of real turkey hens. Pay especially close attention to their feed calls and purrs. That is how turkeys mostly communicate. Master those calls because they will influence your success far more than more aggressive calls like cutts and yelps.

We also recommend mastering the fighting purr. It is the desperation pass into triple coverage that you throw when time is about to expire. It works a lot better than the end zone bomb, and it has closed the deal on a good number of gobblers.

DIAPHRAGM

If you can only have one caller, the diaphragm is the one. With this humble device you can make every sound in a turkey's vocabulary. It works in every environment and every situation. Since it resides in your mouth, it also has the distinct advantage of leaving both of your hands free. This eliminates unnecessary movement that can spook a gobbler before you have a chance to shoot.

A diaphragm call consists of one to three strips of latex stretched across a frame that looks like a half circle. A nylon skirt encloses the frame and gives the device its shape.

Some diaphragms have clear tones. Others have raspy tones. Some pitch high, and others pitch low. Don't get paralyzed by the selection. Pick one and learn to use it.

With your tongue, press the diaphragm against the roof of your mouth. The latex should face your lips. Force air deep from your lungs to move air over the latex. The vibrations will make a sound that resembles a turkey's vocalizations.

Your first attempts will sound awful, and the device might even trigger a gag reflex. You'll get used to it. You will quickly learn where to position the device in your mouth and how to regulate air flow to make increasingly realistic sounds. You might need to trim the skirt to conform to the shape of your mouth roof. Trim only tiny amounts. When you finally get the right trim, you will know it.

BOX CALLS

Box calls are my favorites. They consist of a wood or laminate body and a wooden lid. The body is hollow, with thin sides that taper gently upward to a thin ridge at the top. The bottom of the lid is curved. When coated with chalk, it sounds like a turkey when you drag the lid across the box.

Here's where you can get into some real trouble. No turkey hunter has ever seen a box call they didn't want to own. Some are made of walnut, cedar, bois d'arc, chinaberry, maple and chinquapin. I even have one made of American chestnut. The lids are made of red heart, purple heart, bloodwood, cherry and all kinds of other woods. They are gorgeous, and they all have a sound of their own.

A box call's attribute is versatility. It can make any sound you need, and you can master it quickly. Some boxes purr well. Some are better for yelping and cutting.

Some do it all. A turkey hunter never parts with a do-everything box. The problem is you need a do-everything box for piney woods, another do-everything box for hardwoods, and another do-everything box for open country. You need two of each in case something happens to one or if one ever loses its magic.

A box with a long body makes deep, resonant tones that project over distance. A short box has a higher pitch. You can make it howl, but its best attribute is subtlety. It is easy to play softly when a gobbler is near.

My favorite box is semi-hollow. Instead of a wide, deep bay, it has two slots of uneven length. It doesn't excel for any particular call, and its tone is kind of obnoxious, but gobblers cannot resist it.

POT CALLS

Probably the least practical of all calls, the pot call usually contains a round wooden base of walnut, cocobolo or cedar. Atop the base is a disc made of slate, glass, aluminum or some other abrasive material. My favorite, and one that I take on every hunt, is one I bought in 2005. The base is cocobolo. The top is glass, but inside is a chunk of slate that holds the breast feather of a Rio Grande gobbler. A hole in the bottom exposes the smooth side of the slate.

You get one end of the sonic palette by scraping the glass, and an entirely different sonic palette scraping the slate underneath.

I also use pots made by Premium Game Calls in Dierks, by David Taylor of Sheridan and by Grant Westmoreland of Sheridan.

The main disadvantage to a pot call is that operating requires two hands. Call to distant birds with a pot and close the deal with a diaphragm.