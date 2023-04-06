Spending means more in the powerful SEC

Eye-opening and mind-boggling.

That's what the well-researched article on CBSsports.com by Shehan Jeyarajah was.

He looked into how much each of the Power 5 schools had spent on football recruiting since 2017 and one league leaped off the page.

Go ahead and guess, and here's a clue it wasn't even close.

You peeked, yes the SEC spends more than twice as much recruiting as the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12.

Those four conferences combined spent roughly $35 million.

The SEC was more than $23 million and the leader was the two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs who spent more than $4 million recruiting in 2022.

Winning has always been more about the Jimmy and Joes than the X's and O's, but that's why Georgia's Kirby Smart and Alabama's Nick Saban have about one day off a year, and it is not known if they take the entire Christmas Day off.

Maybe while everyone in their families are napping after a feast, those two are calling recruits to ask them what they got for Christmas. And saying how they can spend more next year with all the NIL money they are going to get.

Just to show how important recruiting is, Arkansas spent $1.2 million and finished eighth, about where they end up in the recruiting standings in the SEC.

For the record, Alabama wasn't second, it was fourth behind Texas A&M and Tennessee (the resurgence in the program isn't so surprising after all).

The second spendingest conference was the Big 12, but that's going to change next year.

Of the $10 million the league spent, half was by Oklahoma and Texas, in that order.

Here's a warning to SEC fans other than Bulldogs and Crimson Tide, Auburn was sixth at $1.3 million but it isn't going to stay there, Hugh Freeze can recruit and he can coach.

Second half of that warning is A&M is going to be tough to defend if Jimbo Fisher truly lets Bobby Petrino call the plays. Think about those great players and add genius play calling.

The least any SEC team spent was Mississippi State at $633,482 but head coach Mike Leach passed away during prime time recruiting.

An interesting fact was LSU was next to last at just more than $700,000 but that may have a lot to do with how much the coaches drive instead of fly because the state of Louisiana produces the most NFL players per capita in the country.

The cheapest recruiters in the Power 5 was Oklahoma State at $455,000, which might explain the Cowboys finished 4-5 in Big 12 play and 7-6 overall.

To illustrate how much money talks, Clemson was the big spender in the ACC and won the league.

Michigan, No. 1 recruiting money-wise and winners of the Big Ten.

Georgia won the SEC, the national championship and by far spent the most in acquiring players.

The money spent had nothing to do with Name, Likeness and Image.

Private schools like Vanderbilt and TCU, winner of the Big 12 and a playoff team, are not included.

Exactly how Georgia could spent more than $4 million isn't known, but private jets are expensive and a fleet of them more so.

Head coaches like Smart, Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney don't stay in hotels that leave the light on for you.

Breakfasts aren't Grand Slams at Denny's and when it comes to taking a family of a recruit to dinner it is fine dining on the top shelf.

If there is one aspect of college football that has changed drastically in the last couple of decades, it is recruiting and now there are no rules or regulations, so today's recruiting expenses will go up when coaches read how much others are spending.