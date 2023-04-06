Stakes not as high, but series still big

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dave Van Horn and Mike Bianco will face each other as SEC baseball coaches for the 75th time at 6:30 p.m. today at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss., in the opener of a three-game series.

Van Horn is in his 21st season at the University of Arkansas and Bianco is in his 23rd at Mississippi.

Bianco's Rebels are 42-32 against Van Horn's Razorbacks since the coaches first met in 2003.

This weekend's series is big for both teams, but the stakes aren't as high as their previous three meetings when Ole Miss went 2-1 against Arkansas at last year's College World Series en route to the Rebels winning the national championship.

Ole Miss beat Arkansas 2-0 in Omaha, Neb., to end the Razorbacks' season, then beat Oklahoma twice to take the title.

It was an improbable postseason run for the Rebels considering they were 7-14 in SEC play after losing two of three games at Arkansas, then rallied to finish 14-16 in the conference and made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed in the Miami regional.

"[Bianco is] a really good baseball coach, good guy," Van Horn said. "It doesn't surprise me that they flipped it last year.

"They had the parts to do it. I think everybody that played them early was kind of like, 'Man, I'm glad that's over with because those guys are good.'

"I mean, they were ranked No. 1 in the country for a while there, and then everything went wrong. I think they won just enough down the stretch and got in.

"Once they got in, it didn't matter. ... They were very experienced, very talented, and they could pitch."

Ole Miss (17-11, 1-8) is looking to turn its season around again as the Rebels prepare to face No. 5 Arkansas (23-5, 6-3).

The Rebels opened SEC play being swept three games at Vanderbilt by a combined 26-3 margin.

Ole Miss has been more competitive in its last two SEC series, losing 9-7, 12-8 and 7-4 at home to Florida, then losing 8-6 at Texas A&M, winning 14-7 and losing 5-4.

"Third weekend into it, and to think we're just coming away with our first [SEC] victory, that's a tough pill to swallow," Bianco told the SuperTalk Mississippi radio show. "The good news is we're good enough to win these [SEC] games, we've just got to do what it takes to win them.

"The bad news is, we haven't done that."

It's the worst SEC start for Ole Miss since going 1-17 in 1996 when Don Kessinger, a Forrest City native who starred for the Rebels and in the Major Leagues for the Chicago Cubs, was coach.

"Nothing surprises me, because of injuries, schedule, where you're playing, it's timing," Van Horn said of the Rebels' SEC struggles. "They've had some tough losses. They've still got a really good lineup."

Hunter Elliott, a sophomore left-hander expected to be the Rebels' No. 1 pitcher, has been out since the first week of the season because of an elbow injury.

Arkansas' pitching staff also has been hit hard by injuries. Jaxon Wiggins and Koty Frank are out for the season and Brady Tygart is expected to be out until at least the end of April recovering from an elbow injury.

"You're playing teams in the Southeastern Conference," Van Horn said. "Nobody forgives you or feels sorry for you. They just want to beat you."

Arkansas is tied with No. 1 LSU atop the SEC West while Ole Miss is tied for last with Mississippi State.

"They all count the same and at the end of the year you just look to see what your record is," Van Horn said of SEC games. "You don't really know who you beat, you just know how many wins you've got, how many losses.

"It's going to make a difference on if you get to go to a regional, host a regional. ... We want to win the series. They're in a situation where they need to win a series in the worst way.

"They could flip it real quick. You've just got to play solid. We'll do everything we can to win that first game and go from there."

Junior left-hander Hunter Hollan (4-1, 3.50 ERA) will start tonight for Arkansas against Ole Miss junior right-hander Jack Dougherty (2-2, 5.79 ERA).

Hollan allowed 7 runs and 10 hits in 4 innings in Alabama's 12-1 victory at Arkansas last Friday night.

"I expect him to bounce back," Van Horn said. "He had been so good for us. He's going to face another good lineup. It'll be a major challenge."

The Rebels have a .302 team batting average and are led by catcher Calvin Harris (.366, 4 home runs, 23 RBI), outfielders Kemp Alderman (.358, 11, 42) and Ethan Groff (.352, 4, 34) and shortstop Jacob Gonzalez (.346, 5, 27).

"It's going to be a really good series, and usually it's pretty intense," Van Horn said. "They've got great fans, they draw big crowds.

"Everybody's still trying to win. Nothing's settled right now. No one's buried yet, and no one's running away with it.

"There are a couple teams that are rolling, but that'll probably slow down a little bit, so it can flip on you real quick."

Bianco was asked on SuperTalk Mississippi if it's exciting to face Van Horn.

"I don't know if I would describe it as exciting," Bianco said. "I'm guessing he wouldn't describe it as that as well. Very competitive. I think probably a mutual respect for one another.

"They're terrific, and they've been really good the last four years or so, and really for the [21] years that Dave's been there. He's not only one of the best coaches in the country, but one of the best coaches over the last probably 25 years in college baseball.

"We've had a lot of great weekend matchups with them, obviously culminating last year playing them three times in the College World Series.

"They're really good. They just continue to figure out different ways to win."