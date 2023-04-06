State Capitol news in brief

Senate votes yes on Clark seniority

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday voted to reinstate the seniority of Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, for the organizational session in November 2024 for the 95th General Assembly from 2025-2027.

The Senate’s action came in a voice vote on a motion made by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana.

Clark’s loss of seniority will stop at the end of the 94th General Assembly from 2023-2025 under Hickey’s motion that won the approval of the Senate.

The Senate’s action came a week after Hickey’s motion to reinstate the seniority of Clark for the 95th General Assembly fell two votes short of the 18 votes required for approval in the 35-member Senate. Last week, Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, urged senators to reject Hickey’s motion.

In its organizational session in November, the Senate voted to strip Clark of his seniority for 94th General Assembly that started Jan. 9, so he has remained in position 35.

In late September, the Senate voted 26-4 to find that Clark violated the Senate’s ethic rules by filing spurious, frivolous and retaliatory charges of ethics violations against Flowers and to suspend Clark and strip him of his seniority until the start of the regular session Jan. 9, and recommended the Senate in November strip him of his seniority for the next two years.

In July, the Senate voted to find that Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Ferndale, and Clark violated the Senate’s ethics rules and sanctioned them. The actions came after Clark asked Johnson to sign him in for reimbursement of public funds for attending a June 3 Boys State meeting that Clark didn’t attend.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senators approve DHS medical funds

The appropriation for the state Department of Human Service’s Division of Medical Services for fiscal 2024 sailed through the Arkansas Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 32-0 to send Senate Bill 53 to the House for further consideration.

The bill would grant the division up to $9.9 billion in spending authority for grant payments, up to $12.8 million for personal services and operating expenses, up to $4.5 million for nursing home closure costs, up to $4 million for nursing home quality care grants, and up to $100,000 for the payment of expenses of long-term care facility receivers in fiscal year 2024.

The Division of Medical Services appropriation often struggles to get the required three-fourths vote for approval in the House and Senate because it includes spending authority for the state’s Medicaid expansion program that provides health care coverage to more than 300,000 low-income Arkansans.

— Michael R. Wickline

Security detail bill sent on to House

The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday approved an appropriation that would change state law so the Arkansas State Police would no longer be responsible for the safety and security of the lieutenant governor and the elected official’s family.

The Senate voted 32-0 to approve Senate Bill 18, sending it to the House for further consideration.

Act 422 of 1973 requires state police to provide security for the governor and lieutenant governor and their families.

SB18 also authorizes the addition of two security officers with maximum-authorized salaries of $75,000 in the lieutenant governor office’s appropriation for fiscal 2024, which begins July 1. The appropriation totals $543,438, and includes a chief of staff/legal counsel, communications/policy director and executive assistant/scheduler in the office.

Senate President Pro Tempo-re Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, told the budget committee’s personnel subcommittee last week his proposal to increase the appropriation by $200,000 for Republican Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge’s office would pay for the salary and benefits for the two security officers and it would be cheaper than using four state police troopers as Rutledge’s security detail.

Rutledge told lawmakers she decided to use the state police security detail after she received numerous threats during her eight years as attorney general, and that Hester’s proposal doesn’t include money set aside for equipment and a vehicle for the two security officers, and it’s less costly for the state police to provide security for her.

— Michael R. Wickline

Senate advances vote integrity unit

The Senate on Wednesday voted to send Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders a bill that would require the state’s attorney general to establish and maintain an Election Integrity Unit.

The Senate voted 31-0 to approve House Bill 1513 by Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Benton-ville, which also would permit the attorney general to file civil suits for election-related offenses.

The bill would codify the Election Integrity Unit, which Attorney General Tim Griffin has established already, and create a civil cause of action for the attorney general based on already existing criminal violations. It also would allow the attorney general to bring civil action against a person or entity believed to be “engaging, has engaged, or is about to engage in any act or practice declared unlawful” under state election laws.

— Michael R. Wickline and Will Langhorne

Capitol statuary bill moves forward

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow the secretary of state to donate the existing statues of U.M. Rose and James P. Clarke in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol to any public entity.

A donation would be subject to the approval of the Legislative Council, or the Joint Budget Committee if the Legislature is in session, under House Bill 1381 by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage.

The bill also would allow the secretary of state to place in the state Capitol or on the state Capitol grounds replica statues of the Daisy Lee Gatson Bates and John R. “Johnny” Cash statues that will eventually be displayed in the National Statuary Hall Collection in the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate voted 21-0 to approve the bill, sending it to the House to consider Senate amendments to the bill.

— Michael R. Wickline

House backs UAMS athlete prohibition

The Arkansas House of Representatives approved a bill to prohibit state-funded medical schools from entering into paid sponsorship deals with student-athletes.

The House passed the bill 81-7, sending it back to the Senate for further consideration.

Senate Bill 456 is targeted at the state’s only public medical school, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. The bill prohibits UAMS from using “revenue funds from tax dollars for use of the name, image, or likeness of a student-athlete.”

— Neal Earley

Parole law fix gets OK in House vote

The Arkansas House on Wednesday advanced a bill aimed at addressing a seven-year misinterpretation of state law by the Arkansas Department of Corrections which lawmakers said resulted in nearly 300 inmates convicted of residential burglary losing their eligibility for parole despite what they were told by attorneys and courts.

Senate Bill 366 by Sen. Joshua Bryant, R-Rogers advanced to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk with a vote of 87-6 in the House.

Rep. Jamie Scott, D-North Little Rock, spoke for the bill, noting the state had provided information to attorneys and courts indicating offenders would be eligible for parole before changing its policy.

Rep. Howard M. Beaty, R-Crossett, spoke against the bill, saying it would lead to repeat offenders being released from prison.

Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, urged lawmakers to support the measure, saying “we’re either good at our word or we’re not good at our word.” Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, told lawmakers the bill would address the misinterpretation of state law but said the state Department of Corrections, not the General Assembly, was responsible for the error.

— Will Langhorne

Pot-tax extension clears House vote

A bill that would extend the sunset date for two years until July 1, 2025, for the 2017 state law mandating all sellers of medical marijuana collect and remit the special 4% privilege tax on sales passed through the Arkansas House on Wednesday.

The House voted 87-1 to send Senate Bill 419 by Rep. Les Eaves, R-Searcy, to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk.

Extending the sunset clause for the Medical Marijuana Special Privilege Act will allow for continued collection of the privilege tax, the state Department of Finance and Administration said in its impact statement on SB419. The department said medical marijuana special privilege tax collections totaled $16 million in fiscal 2022 that ended June 30, 2022.

The state has collected more than $94 million in tax revenue since the medical marijuana industry launched in mid-2019 with $47,473,853 from the 6.5% state sales tax and $47,252,048 from the 4.0% privilege tax, finance department spokesman Scott Hardin said last week.

Revenue from the 4.0% privilege tax has been directed to UAMS for the effort to obtain a National Cancer Institute designation, and UAMS has received a portion of the revenue from the 6.5% state sales tax on medical marijuana, Hardin said.

— Will Langhorne and Mike Wickline

Lottery scholarship bill goes to Senate

A bill to allow the state to use the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship Program to pay for students to attend a vocational or technical school was approved in committee Wednesday. The bill moves to the Senate for further consideration.

House Bill 1417, by Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs, is a companion bill to the proposed constitutional amendment to allow the state’s lottery scholarship funds to be used by students to attend a vocational or technical school.

The Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship Program is funded by the state lottery and general revenue. Lundstrum’s bill would allow to state to use general revenue funds earmarked for the Challenge Scholarship, to fund scholarships for vocational and technical tuition.

A majority of voters would still need to approve a constitutional amendment to allow for the use of lottery dollars to the scholarship funding a students vocational or technical education.

— Neal Earley