State Supreme Court rejects motion to dismiss West Memphis 3 case

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday denied a motion by the state to dismiss an appeal for new DNA testing in the West Memphis Three case.

The appeal of a Crittenden County Circuit Court decision was filed by Damien Echols.

Echols, along with Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, were convicted in 1994 of the slayings of three 8-year-old boys — Christopher Byers, Steve Branch and Michael Moore. Echols was sentenced to death.

No DNA evidence ever linked the three to the deaths, and they were released from prison in 2011 as part of a deal with prosecutors known as an Alford plea.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in criminal court. By taking an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit to the criminal act and asserts their innocence, but agrees that the evidence presented by the prosecution would be likely to persuade a judge or jury to find the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Since then, the defendants have been trying to clear their names.

Attorneys representing Echols petitioned Crittenden County Circuit Court on Jan. 24, 2022, to permit new M-Vac wet-vacuum DNA testing on sneaker laces that were used to hogtie the three boys. This type of DNA testing wasn’t available when previous DNA tests were done on evidence from the crime scene, according to the court filing.

Crittenden County Circuit Judge Tonya Alexander denied Echols’ request in June, stating that he wasn’t entitled to the evidence examination, even if it could clear him, because the law only allows incarcerated convicts the opportunity to seek new evidence testing.

Echols appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Assistant Attorney General Brooke Jackson Gasaway wrote in her motion to dismiss the appeal that Echols had filed his initial case in the wrong county because the trial, and conviction, occurred in Craighead County.

“Because Echols filed his petition in the wrong county, this court should dismiss for lack of jurisdiction,” she wrote.

The Supreme Court rejected that argument, but it did grant the state more time to file its response brief. That brief is now due May 6.

According to Thursday's Supreme Court order, Special Justice Mary Carole Young agrees and Chief Justice Dan Kemp didn't participate.











