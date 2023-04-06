Sections
Super Quiz: Mammals

Today at 1:31 a.m.

1. The most popular mammal used in American sporting events.

2. The only mammal that can fly.

3. The mammal that lives the longest.

4. What is the scientific name for the one-humped camel?

5. The distinctive characteristic of these mammals is that the young are carried in a pouch.

6. What type of mammal is Napoleon and Snowball in the novel "Animal Farm"?

7. Its name means "little armored ones" in Spanish.

8. These arboreal mammals are noted for their slowness of movement.

9. What type of mammal was Dolly, the first to be cloned from an adult cell?

ANSWERS

1. Horses

2. Bats

3. Whale

4. Dromedary

5. Marsupials

6. Pig

7. Armadillo

8. Sloth

9. Sheep

