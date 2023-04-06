Tampa Bay continues torrid start, improves to 6-0

WASHINGTON -- Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez each had two hits including a home run, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Wednesday.

The Rays improved to 6-0 and extended the best start in franchise history. They are off to the best start of any team since Baltimore opened 7-0 in 2016 and are the first team to win its first six games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons won their first 13 by at least four runs.

"We've got some real serious magic on this team," reliever Ryan Thompson said after closing out the win. "I think a lot of us could start to feel it in spring training. It's hard to explain. I just feel like the vibe is just a little unique this year versus what I've felt in the past."

Taylor Walls and Randy Arozarena had two hits each for Tampa Bay, which has outscored opponents 44-13.

Shane McClanahan (2-0) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks over 6 innings, allowing at least one baserunner in every inning but the sixth. He struck out six.

"There's something real nice about when you settle in and cruise a little bit, but it's not as sweet as the ones where you've really got to earn it," McClanahan said. "I had to battle and it was a fist fight and kudos to these guys in this locker room for having my back and fighting with me."

McClanahan was aided by Arozarena, whose leaping catch on Joey Meneses saved a run in the first. Then Manuel Margot made a diving catch in right with a man on to end the seventh.

Victor Robles had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost five of their first six games.

"We're gonna get better. There's no doubt about that," Manager Dave Martinez said. "There's a lot of baseball left."

MARLINS 5, TWINS 2 Bryan De La Cruz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, Jorge Soler homered twice and Jesus Luzardo fanned 10 to lift Miami over Minnesota.

PIRATES 4, RED SOX 1 Mitch Keller struck out seven, Carlos Santana homered and Pittsburgh completed a three-game sweep of Boston.

WHITE SOX 7, GIANTS 3 Dylan Cease went five innings in his first win, Tim Anderson got ejected and Chicago came away with the win.

YANKEES 4, PHILLIES 2 Gerrit Cole (2-0) outpitched Aaron Nola in a marquee matchup, Gleyber Torres had three hits and two RBI and the New York Yankees beat Philadelphia.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 5, CARDINALS 2 Matt Olson homered and drove in three, and Atlanta completed a three-game sweep of St. Louis. Bryce Elder (1-0), who was recalled from Class AAA Gwinnett on Tuesday, pitched 6 strong innings, giving up 2 hits, striking out 6 and walking 3.

BREWERS 7, METS 6 Garrett Mitchell hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth inning and Milwaukee earned its fifth consecutive victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 4, MARINERS 3 Shohei Ohtani (1-0) held Seattle to one run in six innings and drove in a run at the plate, leading the Los Angeles Angels over the Mariners.

ASTROS 8, TIGERS 2 Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Pena all homered and combined for six RBI to help Houston snap a three-game skid.

BLUE JAYS 3, ROYALS 0 Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first home run of the season and Toronto beat Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 6, ATHLETICS 4 (10) Andres Gimenez scored on Will Brennan's groundout for the go-ahead run, Stevan Kwan followed with an RBI single and Cleveland held off Oakland.

RANGERS 5, ORIOLES 2 Josh Jung hit a tiebreaking two-run home run soon after Jacob deGrom threw his final pitch of the game, giving the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner his first victory in the American League.





