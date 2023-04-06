UALR vs. Tenn.-Martin

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 14-11, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee-Martin 9-21, 4-2

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (3-2, 1.23 ERA); Tennessee-Martin RHP Seth Petry (2-3, 5.26 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (3-1, 2.78 ERA); Tennessee-Martin RHP Jordan Armstrong (1-3, 7.54 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (0-1, 6.48 ERA); Tennessee-Martin RHP Eric Steensma (2-1, 5.76 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (188-227 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Ryan Jenkins (80-166 in sixth season at Tennessee-Martin and overall)

SERIES UALR leads 24-8

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS UALR and Tennessee-Martin have played 32 times previously but have not met since March 2012 when the Trojans swept a three-game nonconference series in Martin. … The Skyhawks started the season 5-17 but have won four of their last eight games. … UALR leads the Ohio Valley with a .464 slugging percentage. … Trojan center fielder Tyler Williams’ 38 hits are the most in the conference.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Tennessee-Martin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY Tennessee-Martin, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY Tennessee-Martin, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Arkansas, 4 p.m.