UAPB capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 3 p.m. Friday

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 8-19, 1-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 3-21, 1-8

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES UAPB: Carlos James (187-325-1 in 13 seasons at UAPB); Alcorn State: Reggie Williams (5-60 in two seasons at Alcorn State)

SERIES Alcorn State leads 39-25

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB won five of six meetings last season against Alcorn State. ... Alcorn State has allowed at least 10 runs in 15 of its 24 games. The Braves have also given up 15 runs or more eight times. ... Brad Mican and Micah Brown, a pair of UAPB juniors, are tied for first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in fielding percentage. ... Reggie Williams, who's in his second season at Alcorn State, played Major League Baseball for four years. ... The Golden Lions have lost eight consecutive games since they beat Texas Southern 5-0 on March 19.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

FRIDAY vs. Alcorn State, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Alcorn State, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Alcorn State, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. Arkansas Baptist, 4 p.m.