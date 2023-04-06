U.S. pitches coal-plant upgrade

The Biden administration is working to tighten rules that limit mercury emissions and other harmful pollutants from coal-fired power plants, updating standards imposed more than a decade ago.

Announced Wednesday, the proposal aims to eliminate 70% of mercury emissions remaining from cuts imposed under the Obama administration. It also would further reduce pollutants such as lead, nickel and arsenic. The move comes after a legal finding by the Environmental Protection Agency in February that regulating toxic emissions under the Clean Air Act is "appropriate and necessary" to protect public health.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Wednesday the proposal will support and strengthen the agency's Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, which delivered a 90% reduction in mercury emissions from power plants since being adopted in 2012 under then President Barack Obama.

The agency's February finding reversed a move by the Trump administration to weaken the standards. And President Joe Biden's proposal sets up a likely legal battle with the coal industry and several Republican-led states, which had fought to block Obama.

Regan said the proposed standards update would not be expensive for plant operators to implement because new technologies are available to monitor and control emissions.

"By leveraging proven emissions-reduction measures available at reasonable costs and encouraging new, advanced control technologies, we can reduce hazardous pollution from coal-fired power plants, protecting our planet and improving public health for all," Regan said.

The update would not directly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that drive climate change. But the effort is one of several recent EPA regulations meant to target toxins emitted from smokestacks and coal ash.

Regan has in the past suggested that an aspect of the Biden administration's climate strategy, by cracking down on pollutants, is to encourage operators of coal plants to shutter them or transition to renewable energy.

"By presenting all of those rules at the same time to the industry," Regan said at an oil and gas conference last year, "the industry gets a chance to take a look at this suite of rules all at once and say, 'Is it worth doubling down in investments in this current facility? Or should we look at that cost and say now it's time to pivot and invest in a clean energy future?'"

On Wednesday, Regan said the new rule would ensure "historic protections" for communities located near power plants. Known as fenceline communities, they are typically home to lower-income residents of color who suffer from elevated rates of asthma, cancer and other health effects. The Biden administration has made it a priority to address the disproportionate environmental burdens carried by such communities.

The EPA estimated that the health benefits over the lifetime of the rule would be between $2.4 billion and $3 billion, from the prevention of deaths or hospitalizations for respiratory and cardiovascular disease. The agency put the estimated cost to the industry of complying with the rule at between $230 million and $300 million.

"Childhood exposure to mercury has very profound health effects," said Matthew Davis, a vice president of federal policy at the League of Conservation Voters and a former EPA official whose research underpinned the first rules cutting mercury emissions from coal power plants.

He called the proposed rule significant.

"On top of that, we are seeing the climate impacts from fossil fuel combustion, and certainly coal plants are contributing to that crisis," Davis said. "So any rules that address coal-fired power plants and perhaps make it less viable for some of those to continue operating also has a big impact in our transition to cleaner electricity."

The EPA will accept public comments on the proposed rule for 60 days and hold a public hearing before a final rule could take effect, most likely next year.

SOLAR INCENTIVES

The Biden administration is pairing the proposal with offers to provide financial help to coal communities. On Monday, the White House announced it was making $450 million available for solar farms and other clean energy projects at the site of current or former coal mines.

In making the announcement, the White House took a jab at the Trump administration, which had promised, and failed, to deliver a coal renaissance.

"President Biden came to the White House to end years of big words but little action to help energy-producing parts of the country," a White House fact sheet said.

As many as five projects nationwide will be funded through the 2021 infrastructure law, with at least two projects set aside for solar farms, according to the White House.

The projects are modeled on a site Biden visited last summer, where a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts is shifting to offshore wind power. Biden highlighted the former Brayton Point power plant in Somerset, Mass., calling it the embodiment of the transition to clean energy that he is seeking but has struggled to realize in the first two years of his presidency.

"It's very clear that ... the workers who powered the last century of industry and innovation can power the next one," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, whose agency will oversee the new grant program.

Former mining areas in Appalachia and other parts of the country have long had the infrastructure, workforce, expertise and "can-do attitude" to produce energy, Granholm told reporters Monday.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the new plan also provides a bonus investment credit of up to 10% for clean energy production in struggling energy communities. Solar farm operators "can get an extra dime on the dollar for your investment in a new facility," she said Tuesday.

To take full advantage of the bonus, developers must pay workers prevailing wages and use a sufficient proportion of apprentices on the job, Yellen said. "These provisions will ensure that workers in energy communities reap the benefits of the clean energy economy they are helping to build," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Friedman of The New York Times and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.