Violence flares at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM -- Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on Wednesday when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Old City's sensitive compound and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers.

The tension in Jerusalem also prompted rocket fire from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night.

The fighting, which comes as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramadan and Jews began Passover, raised fears of a wider conflagration.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least six people were injured in the latest violence. The Islamic Waqf, which manages the compound, said police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

The Israeli police said that "dozens of law-breaking juveniles" had fomented chaos, throwing rocks and other objects at officers and compelling police to act to restore "security, law and order."

More Palestinians had gathered in the mosque, responding to calls by Waqf to pray inside overnight. At one of the mosque entrances, police officers could be seen escorting dozens of Palestinians out of the compound. Residents and shoppers milled around, watching social media videos on their phones showing the renewed clashes that had happened just feet away.

Early on Wednesday, Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, firing stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled stones and firecrackers in a burst of violence during a sensitive holiday season. Palestinian militants in Gaza responded with rocket fire on southern Israel, prompting repeated Israeli airstrikes.

The violence had calmed by early Wednesday morning, but in the evening, Palestinian militants fired two more rockets from Gaza, with one falling short inside Gaza and the other falling near the security fence separating Gaza from Israel, the Israeli military said. There were no reports of casualties.

The mosque sits in a hilltop compound sacred to both Jews and Muslims, and conflicting claims over it have spilled into violence before, including a bloody 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza. Al-Aqsa is the third-holiest site in Islam and stands in a spot known to Jews as the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism.

People who were detained at the compound and later released said police used batons, chairs, rifles and whatever else they could find to strike Palestinians, including women and children, who responded by hurling stones and setting off firecrackers that they'd brought to evening prayers for fear of possible clashes. Outside the mosque's gate, police dispersed crowds of young men with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent said that at least 50 people were injured. Israeli police said they were not immediately able to confirm the reports and videos showing officers beating Palestinians but said 350 were arrested. They added that one officer was injured in the leg.

Information for this article was contributed by Ilan Ben Zion and Edith M. Lederer of The Associated Press.

Israeli Border Police are deployed near the Lions' Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem during a raid by police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Palestinian media reported police attacked Palestinian worshippers, raising fears of wider tension as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)



A Muslim woman passes Israeli police at a checkpoint outside of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following a raid of the site in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Palestinian media reported police attacked Palestinian worshippers, raising fears of wider tension as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)



An Israeli policewoman pulls up a woman worshipper who was sitting on the ground at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following a raid at the site during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Palestinian media reported police attacked Palestinian worshippers, raising fears of wider tension as Islamic and Jewish holidays overlap.(AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)



Israeli police deploy in the Old City of Jerusalem, hours after police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

