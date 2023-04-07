2 Wildcats sign with junior college

For two Watson Chapel football players, the next step in their football careers leads them all the way to the West Coast.

Nakeel Lawrence and Daniel Nelson signed letters of intent Thursday to play at West Hills College Coalinga near Fresno, Calif., and Watson Chapel Coach Maurice Moody credited it to their self-starting initiative to be seen.

"You know nowadays there is no reason for a kid not to get recruited because they can do it themselves," Moody said.

"It's as simple as making your highlight film, follow as many college coaches as you want, and wait on a response.

After the kids did their part, I contacted the coach and made sure things were solid and introduced myself and the rest is history."

Both players had plenty of highlights to show. Lawrence, a linebacker and running back, was the second-leading tackler at Watson Chapel behind K.J. Sims.

Nelson was the Wildcats' best wide receiver, according to Moody, and was instrumental at cornerback from the second game on.

Now they're taking their skills to a program that went 6-5 and 5-1 in conference play to share the Golden Coast League championship.

"I'm extremely happy for Nakeel and Daniel," Moody said. "The both of them have worked so hard to put themselves in this position. Just another testament to how hard work pays off."