’22 property taxes in U.S. rise twice as fast than year before

Property taxes increased twice as fast last year than in 2021 in the United States, with many areas in the South and West increasing by more than the national average.

Even after the gains, single-family-home property taxes remain much lower in the Sun Belt than in the Northeast, according to a report released Thursday by real estate data firm Attom.

On average, people in Florida paid less than $4,100 a year on property taxes in 2022 -- not even half the bill for a typical New Jersey resident. In that state's Essex and Bergen counties, the charge per homeowner exceeded $13,000 -- more than $1,000 a month.

"Property taxes continued their never-ending climb last year, with wide disparities continuing from one area of the country to another, connected to varying costs, services, and tax bases," Rob Barber, chief executive officer at Attom, said in the report.

Although states in the South have traditionally been lower-cost, property taxes have surged in recent years.

But property taxes remain comparatively low, even in some of the most expensive parts of the region. In Palm Beach County, Fla., for instance, taxes jumped almost $2,000 in three years and averaged $7,525 for single-family homes last year, according to Attom.

Nationwide, the average tax on single-family homes increased 3% in 2022, to $3,901, after rising 1.8% the previous year.