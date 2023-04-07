4-star Texas linebacker set to visit Hogs

Class of 2024 4-star linebacker and LSU commitment Xavier Atkins is expected to arrive today for his second visit to the University of Arkansas since his first trip on March 4.

He's also expected to visit Saturday.

Atkins, 6-1, 205 pounds, attends Summer Creek High School northeast of Houston, part of the Humble Independent School District in Texas. He committed to LSU last July over scholarship offers from Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech.

He received his scholarship offer from the Hogs on Jan. 15 after talking to defensive coordinator Travis Williams. He also has offers from Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Colorado and others.

"Hanging out with T-Will is the best, man," Atkins said after his first trip to Fayetteville. "He's the coolest defensive coordinator you could ask for, man. I love him. He's family, he's been keeping it real since we met."

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 274 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

He had 121 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 1 interception return for a score as a junior while playing at Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Louisiana. He recorded 14 catches for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns while playing receiver.

Atkins called the Hogs "a contender" for his services after the first visit.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network said he likes what he sees of Atkins.

"Average size but well above average athletic ability, quickness to the ball and known for his hard-hitting style of play," Lemming said. "Can break down in space and make plays is a sure tackler and playmaker. I rate him a 3-star plus prospect right now because of size but has 4-star potential."

Ex-Gopher to visit

Minnesota defensive line graduate transfer Trill Carter plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville this weekend.

Carter, 6-2, 300, started all 13 games last season as a junior and recorded 19 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 11/2 sacks and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league's coaches.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He started 11 of 12 games as a sophomore and had 21 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 2 pass breakups. Carter played in 7 games and recorded 16 tackles, 11/2 sacks and 1 interception as a freshman.

Carter was an academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2020, 2021 and 2022. He recently made an official visit to Illinois.

He was recruited and received an offer from former Arkansas coach Bret Bielema in high school.

Carter was a consensus 3-star recruit in 2019 after playing at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Ga. He had reported offers from Kentucky, South Carolina, Maryland, Indiana and other schools.

Portal news

The NCAA dead period started March 30 and ended at noon on Thursday, and University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman welcomed Temple guard transfer Khalif Battle for an official visit.

Battle, 6-5, 175, previously visited Central Florida before visiting the Hogs. On3.com rates him the No. 12 player in the NCAA transfer portal.

He was a preseason second-team All-American Athletic Conference selection and averaged 17.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season.

Battle shot 41% from the field, 35% from three-point range and 89.8% at the free-throw line in 27 games. He left the team for personal reasons on Feb. 16. He had a season-high 27 points against SMU.

He played in 24 games in a covid-19 shortened season as a freshman in 2019-20 at Butler and shot 33% from the field and 30% beyond the three-point line before transferring to Temple.

ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 4 recruit in New Jersey in 2019. Battle signed with Butler over offers from Connecticut, Rutgers, Miami, Syracuse, Washington and other schools.

He is expected to graduate in May and has two seasons of eligibility.

The Hogs are expected to host Butler guard transfer Jayden Taylor for an official visit starting Saturday.

He started an official visit to North Carolina State on Thursday and expected to visit today before making his way to Fayetteville.

Taylor, 6-4, 195, led the Bulldogs in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He started all 32 games last season as a sophomore and also averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists.

He shot 40.8% from the field, 32.6% beyond the three-point line and 77.6% at the free-throw line. Taylor scored in double figures 23 times, including 5 games with 20-plus points.

On3.com rates him the No. 59 player in the NCAA transfer portal.

Taylor averaged 25.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game as a senior at Indianapolis (Ind.) Perry Meridian High School, and averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists as a junior.

He was a 3-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports in the 2021 class.

