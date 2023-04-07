6A-WEST SOFTBALL: Reith’s no-hitter, 2 HRs lift Har-Ber

The hottest softball team in the 6A-West stayed hot Thursday and Anniston Reith was igniting the fire.

The Springdale Har-Ber sophomore dominated in the circle and at the plate in leading the Lady Wildcats to a 12-0 shutout win against crosstown rival Springdale on Thursday. The win was Har-Ber’s sixth straight.

Reith pitched a no-hitter in the circle and struck out five in a five-inning gem. Reith needed just 55 pitches to earn the win and Springdale’s only batter to reach base did so on an error.

The reason the game lasted just five innings was because of the damage Reith did at the plate. Reith blasted two solo home runs in a 2-for-3 showing in the batter’s box. With Har-Ber leading 2-0 in the first, Reith’s solo homer to center upped the lead to 3-0.

And Reith was far from alone in Har-Ber’s attack.

Bell Haney was a catalyst as well, going 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI. Haney’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first boosted Har-Ber’s lead to 5-0.

In the bottom of the second, Har-Ber tacked on four more runs. Ryli Wolfe led off the inning with a single and Zyria Palmer doubled to put two on. They didn’t stay on long as Savannah Woods tripled to center field, scoring Wolfe and Palmer for a 7-0 lead. Woods scored on a sacrifice fly, then Reith belted her second homer of the game for a 9-0 lead.

BENTONVILLE 11, FAYETTEVILLE 0

The 6A-West leading Lady Tigers kept their league record spotless with a run-rule win Thursday on the road. Ryann Sanders earned a complete-game win with eight strikeouts and allowed just three hits. Bentonville (12-1, 5-0 6A-West) belted four home runs in a 12-hit attack. Audrey Lacina, Kasey Wood, Amber Turner and Kadence Stafford all went deep for the Lady Tigers. Turner’s blast was a three-run shot. Wood, Lacina and Stafford all had two RBI. Sara Watson was 3 for 3 for the Lady Tigers.

ROGERS HERITAGE 5, BENTONVILLE WEST 3

The Lady War Eagles built a 4-1 lead and held off West for a 6A-West win. Heritage (10-9, 3-4) scored three runs in the top of the third inning, two off the bat of Emily Carpenter, who blasted a two-run homer with Ava DeFrates aboard. Izzy Ulepich added an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-0. West (7-7, 2-3) cut the deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the third on an RBI single by Maddie Axe. Kyler Strickland extended Heritage’s lead back to three runs with a solo homer. Stephanie Crittenden had an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull West within 5-3, but Heritage was able to hold on.

ROGERS 10, FS NORTHSIDE 0

Ava Johnson pitched a no-hitter to lead the Lady Mounties to a run-rule win at home. Johnson was near flawless in the circle, throwing just 67 pitches with 57 of those for strikes. Johnson struck out 13 of the 19 batters she faced. Northside’s lone baserunner came on an error. Rogers (16-2, 6-1) scored five runs in the second inning and five more in the sixth inning. Ashlyn Hulett was 3 for 4 with three RBI for the Lady Mounties. Dahana Tuomala was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, and Lauryn Heinle was 2 for 4 with two RBI.