A needed reminder

It's easy to lose perspective. We are human creatures, prone to pride, fallible to feelings. We live in both "our" world and "the" world, and the smallest thing--a fear, a tear--can conflate the two.

Perspective has been called both a prison and a passport, and the resultant path is often determined by having the proper context.

I've seen several re-posts on Facebook of a list of schools, colleges and universities. It's a long list--247 names--purported to be school shootings in America (some lists are mistakenly doubled to 494 names; many posters don't check).

The scrolling list, without details regarding incident or victim, is intended to dramatize the volume of young victims.

The lack of those details, however, also creates a lack of context. Which, in turn, propels a loss of perspective. And without perspective, truths can become devilish deceptions. Statistics become scare tactics, and people forget that what makes headlines are anomalies, not commonalities.

The list spans 24 years, during which mass shootings at schools have resulted in the horrific deaths of 175 students, according to the Associated Press. In the small-screen confines of a Facebook post, it can seem overwhelming and consuming.

But, and perspective commands there be a "but," 247 educational facilities out of a total of more than 121,500 in the U.S. computes to two-tenths of one percent. Were someone to post a list of schools without a shooting, it would cover more than 121,250 lines--500 times longer than the list being circulated.

From a student population of more than 67 million in one single year, 175 victims computes to 0.0000026. The percentage over 24 years of students is nanoscopic.

Conversely, in 2021 alone 3,000 college-age-and-under victims were murdered somewhere other than school. Multiplying the non-school murder victim count of students over 24 years creates a comparison result of roughly 70,000 versus 175.

Imagine scrolling the list of street addresses where kids have been murdered since 1999.

You can't. It's too long.

My perspective wake-up call was driven home this week as I attended the funeral visitation of a friend. It occurred to me that for every mentally unstable miscreant who sees schoolchildren as rifle-target sacrifices to their own nihilism, there are a million--maybe more--beautiful souls like Debra Miller Sharp.

I was surrounded by people who knew Debra far better than I did; my path had first crossed hers when we both were serving on The Foundation of Arts board of directors. I knew her husband Don from school in Walnut Ridge, and their children went to school in Jonesboro with mine.

Debra never sought one second, much less 15 minutes, of fame (or infamy) in her 57 years. Her professional career was spent seeking to protect, care for and aid children, and the overflowing outpouring of love and tribute in the chapel on Tuesday was powerful testimony to her success. She started Foster Care Parents of NEA, and longtime local news anchor Diana Davis said of Debra, "There could never be a better friend to children in foster care than this woman."

In the dozens of photos that decorated poster boards, and those that flashed on large video screens, Debra's smile was a bright ornament showcasing her warm demeanor. It reached deep into the child inside us all, and wished you well. It was an open invitation that said, all at once, "What can I do? Just ask. I'm happy to help."

The gentle but jarring reminder is that it's too easy to read shocking headlines and hear shrill politicizations and forget that those sensational aberrations don't represent the state of America.

They are the product of social media and digital device dependency, which by design is divisive and disaffecting. Facebook, Google, et al., segregate and segment us; they're literally programmed to be echo chambers of isolating conformity. They continually expose us to more of what we already like or think, never seeking to introduce us to something new or different.

They reinforce rather than redirect, because they are commercial, not educational enterprises, accountable to advertisers always demanding sharper market segmentation.

The true state of America is reflected in the multitudes of common citizens whose quiet embodiment of faith, hope and love cascade daily over our nation. Names of people you'll never learn from the news; extraordinary people in ordinary roles like Debra.

Thankfully, there hasn't been a mass school shooting in Arkansas in 25 years. Two full K-12 generations of more than 450,000 kids annually haven't had to dive for cover from a crazed gunman.

Instead, every day of those 25 years, they've encountered people besides their parents or family hoping to lift them up: teachers at school, somebody at church, neighbors, social workers, friend's parents, or big-hearted volunteers.

A Facebook list post of the families Debra brought together in her career would be longer than that school list. And that's just for one person. Think of all the selfless, caring people you know, and envision a post listing good deeds for each one.

The volume would crash Facebook's servers. And that's something everybody needs reminding about.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.